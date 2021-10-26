Fendi x Skims Collection Blends Both Brands’ Ethos

Kim x Kim equals Fendi x Skims.

As fashion collaborations continue to proliferate, Kim Kardashian West and Kim Jones teamed up for the much anticipated Fendi x Skims capsule, which is sure to generate buzz and set the hype engine running.

Announced on Monday, the codesigned capsule collection blends the codes of both brands and spans shapewear, lingerie, swimwear, outerwear and accessories.

Based on a 1979 Fendi collection designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, the collection combines the body enhancing qualities of Skims’ shapewear and the Fendi fashion lexicon, which Jones has been rebooting with a contemporary touch since his arrival at the Roman house in 2020.

The idea, Jones reveled, was inspired by his team at Fendi, which includes Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories and men’s wear, and Delfina Delettrez Fendi, artistic director of jewelry. While brainstorming around a table “suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new Skims collection. It was then that I thought: let’s do something together,” the British designer said.

Kim Kardashian West fronting the Fendi x Skims ad campaign. Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Fendi

Formfitting tops and tank dresses are crafted from engineered velvet, while both brands’ logos appear on reversible skin-tight jersey, embossed knitwear and printed one-piece swimsuits and see-through lingerie. A $4,200 bonded leather dress comes in a gradient of flesh tones, a nod to Skims’ inclusive offering. The palette spans muted as well as daring colors, including black, military green and fuchsia.

Building on the Roman house’s expertise in leather goods and accessories, the Fendi x Skims range is complemented by new versions of the Peekaboo, Baguette and Fendi First bags, as well as the Sunshine Shopper covered in FF logos. Shearling hiking sandals and new iterations of the Fendi First heels are also part of the tie-in.

The collection drops on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. PST on the dedicated fendiskims.com e-commerce site and will also be available at select Fendi flagships and retailers worldwide.

“Both Fendi and Skims have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong,” offered Kardashian West. “We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently and challenge convention which is why we found so much common ground collaborating on this collection together.”

The American mogul and red-carpet darling has been building a strong reputation in the fashion industry, and with her social media presence she has carved out a group of fans that are watching her every move and are expected to cop the capsule collection as soon as it drops next month.

Jones offered that the tie-up is in sync with his mission for the luxury house owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. “My Fendi is about creating something for every woman, every different shape — and that’s something at the heart of Skims, too,” he explained.

Campaign images shot by Steven Meisel are fronted by Kardashian West, alongside models Precious Lee, Tianna St. Louis, Jessie Li and Grace Valentine. Marking the capsule’s debut, the two companies also conscripted artist Vanessa Beecroft to interpret the collaboration, which resulted in images inspired by her live performances, with models donning looks from the capsule on a moving platform. The artist already shot campaign images for Skims and has been a collaborator to Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion performances.

Fendi x Skims as seen by artist Vanessa Beecroft. Vanessa Beecroft/Courtesy of Fendi

“Kim Kardashian West is doing a lot to celebrate inclusivity — including her admirable work with social justice in America — and as a hard-working woman with a family, she is constantly striving to do her best. These values are something to celebrate,” Jones said.

Unveiled for fall 2019, the undergarment company boasts an inclusive bent and has placed the shapewear industry into the spotlight, tapping into the growing demand for occasion-based innerwear.

While consumers began ditching the body-shaping garments at the start of the pandemic as they hunkered down at home and canceled events, they are once again seeking shapewear pieces, with sales of the category up 27 percent in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the previous year, according to The NPD Group’s Consumer Tracking Survey.

Skims has been expanding its reach by venturing into retail with a pop-up in Los Angeles and debuting at 25 doors and online at Nordstrom, as well as at Selfridges in the U.K. Earlier this year Kardashian West told WWD that she’s planning the launch of a men’s line and that more retail is in the pipeline, given the robust success the brand experienced during the pandemic.

“Kim Jones and I have been close friends for years,” noted the entrepreneur. “I love his creative spirit and how he understands luxury in a way that makes total sense for how people want to dress. He works extremely hard, and as a workaholic myself, I recognize and admire the passion he puts into everything he does.”

Fendi x Skims as seen by artist Vanessa Beecroft. Vanessa Beecroft/Courtesy of Fendi

To be sure, the tie-up reflects Jones’ penchant for collaborations.

The British designer masterminded the collab between Louis Vuitton and Supreme and catapulted streetwear onto the global luxury radar. He has also made collaborations an integral part of his tenure at Dior Men, teaming up with artists such as Kaws, Daniel Arsham and Peter Doig, before working with rapper Travis Scott for the spring 2022 collection last June.

Since taking over the creative lead at Fendi, Jones has been refreshing the image of the luxury house. For instance, during the most recent Milan Fashion Week Fendi’s Jones and Donatella Versace orchestrated a creative swap for pre-fall 2022 called “Fendace,” presented with a star-studded show.

In the pre-Jones era, Fendi partnered with Nicki Minaj on a capsule collection in 2019 which encompassed ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and bags.

As reported, rumors of a potential Fendi and Skims collaboration surfaced online earlier this year when Kardashian West visited the company’s headquarters at the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in Rome, leaving fans and tabloids speculating about a potential tie-up. They were further reinforced in mid-October after Instagram account @connie_personal_shopping, a personal shopper based in the U.K., posted a range of pictures from the collection to her Stories, which were then removed.

