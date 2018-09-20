MILAN — Picking up from a few looks teased in February on the fall runway, Fendi is rolling out a capsule collection based on the Fendi/Fila logo created by Instagram artist @hey_reilly. Called Fendi Mania, the capsule will hit stores on Oct. 16 with special events planned for New York, Beverly Hills, Paris, London, Moscow, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Kuwait.

“We are obsessed with Fendi and we want to share this obsession,” said chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig with a laugh. “The mania started with the fall show, but now it’s a more expansive and important capsule targeting men, women and children [ages three to 12], all together for the first time.”

Brunschwig, who joined Fendi in February from Dior Homme, succeeding Pietro Beccari, said that after the FF Reloaded project and the brand’s revisitation of the FF logo, Mania was “an interesting way to express the Fendi identity. It’s a very luxurious collection, very creative and with plenty of our fur.”

The bold Fendi Mania logo appears in two color combinations, red with blue and yellow with white, also with graphic diagonal stripes and is combined with the FF logo on precious mink coats and reversible bombers. The Fendi Mania logo also appears as an allover pattern on pleated skirts paired with coordinating tops.

The capsule has a Western feel when the logo is flanked by stars on sartorial denim blazers contrasting with HotPants and leather bomber jackets with fringes. The logo returns on men’s staples, including a cozy sweater, a padded vest or dark indigo denim pieces.

This being Fendi, accessories stand out with a rich range of crocodile tote bags, a Peekaboo bag with a waterproof cover, logo cowboy boots and sock sneakers. In addition, the capsule includes a Momento Fendi Mania watch designed for both women and men with a silver-white dial and an embossed red and blue logo.

“It’s a good moment and a nice opportunity for a common theme and a new logo,” Brunschwig said. Asked about the plethora of logos and how they are trending, the executive said, “There are always cycles, perhaps logos will be less relevant one day, but the Fendi logo is eternal, there are no more than three to five eternal logos.” He also reiterated the importance of approaching customers with the drop of such capsules.

Fendi Mania will be available starting on Oct. 16 at Fendi boutiques and online and cannot be reserved in advance, although a special T-shirt will be exclusively launched online as a preview at 10 p.m. on Oct. 15.