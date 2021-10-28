×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Business

Rent the Runway Stock Falls After IPO

Business

Loro Piana Names New CEO

Fendi Unveils ‘Hand in Hand’ Exhibition in Rome

Fendi's artistic director for accessories and men's wear Silvia Venturini Fendi announced the second iteration of the project, featuring Italian artisans creating unique versions of the iconic Baguette bag.

Fendi "Hand in hand" exhibition in
Fendi "Hand in hand" exhibition in Rome Courtesy of Fendi

MILAN – Fendi is opening the doors of its Roman headquarters, Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, to the public to showcase an exhibition celebrating Italian artisans’ most exquisite creativity and talent.

Starting on Saturday, visitors will have access to the building’s first level, where Fendi has installed the “Hand in Hand” exhibit, which will be open until Nov. 28.

The showcase collects 20 one-of-a-kind Fendi Baguette bags that the brand’s artistic director for accessories and men’s wear Silvia Venturini Fendi developed in collaboration with 20 ateliers and workshops, each located in an Italian region, from Trentino Alto Adige and Valle d’Aosta to Calabria and Sicily. Precious metals, stones, molded leather, as well as special techniques, including mosaic, hand embroidery and weaving, were employed to craft the exclusive designs.

Related Galleries

Fendi "Hand in hand" exhibition in Rome
Fendi “Hand in Hand” exhibition in Rome. Courtesy of Fendi

“This successful project enabled us to map the incredible artisans operating in our country,” Venturini Fendi said. “It has been a sort of full-time job but extremely rewarding. We had the chance to meet fantastic people and, since there is such a richness in Italy and we are receiving so many requests from ateliers from all the regions, we decided to go ahead with the project and do a second round.”

The first iteration of the “Hand in Hand” project,” first unveiled in 2020, “is a new starting point for us,” said the designer, adding that the Baguette, the iconic bag she designed in 1997, will remain the protagonist of the initiative. “The Baguette is our most versatile design, the most suitable to millions of interpretations.”

The exhibit offers an immersive experience, combining the celebration of traditions with a strong high-tech component. A 98.4-foot polished black table showcases each bag in an installation that also includes sketches, materials and technical tools, while a screen embedded into each workstation streams a documentary offering exclusive insight into each atelier. Behind the table is a giant LED wall showcasing behind-the-scene videos of the project and revealing the secrets of the artisans involved.

“While this upcoming weekend the artisans will be physically present at the exhibition, greeting visitors at their workstations, in the following weeks, they will be able to connect with us from the ateliers popping up on the LED wall,” Venturini Fendi explained. “We expect a lot of people to visit the exhibition, including students. We hope that through this project we will be able to communicate the important message that training to become an artisan should not be seen as a fall-back, but as an incredible opportunity to express creativity and create art.”

Fendi "Hand in hand" exhibition in Rome
Fendi “Hand in Hand” exhibition in Rome Courtesy of Fendi

Venturini Fendi also highlighted the further social impact of this initiative. “We collected so many anecdotes along out trip across Italy, but there is something that I think has a particular relevance,” the designer said. “After working on the project with us, the young owner of Marche’s Bottega Intreccio in Mogliano, which is specialized on weaving willow branches, was informed by the mayor of the town that the municipality will return to plant willow trees. This is a great achievement for us, since this reflects the most authentic spirit of the initiative.”

Over the years, Fendi has paid great attention to the preservation and evolution of the Italian artisanal heritage.

Along with showing great commitment to the education and training of young talent through the Massoli Academy in Rome, which trains new tailors, and the participation in the LVMH Institut des Métiers d’Excellence training program, Fendi also operates an internal school in Bagno a Ripoli where the students train in an area equipped with modern machinery and work tools that are used in the practical activities that make up 80 percent of the program, while there’s a meeting room for the remaining 20 percent, dedicated to theoretical training. The newly planned Fendi Factory in Bagno a Ripoli will have even bigger spaces dedicated to this.

Unveiling the secrets behind the creation of its luxury products, Fendi also participated to the LVMH’s Journées Particulières initiative for years through a unique exhibition showing live the work of its artisans — from couture to ready-to-wear, fur, leather goods and shoes to watches and furniture pieces.

SEE ALSO: 

Fashion’s Artisans and Workers Forge Connections to Survive

Dior Medallion Chair Exhibition to Make U.S. Debut During Design Miami and Art Basel at SuperBlue

Gagosian Opens Third Gallery in Paris With Alexander Calder Exhibit

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fendi Opens Exhibit With Exclusive Baguette

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad