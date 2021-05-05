MILAN — Following the collaboration unveiled at the latest edition of Design Miami, Fendi teamed up again with New York-based visual artist Sarah Coleman, who cut her teeth next to archi-star Peter Marino and built a name for herself by manipulating designers’ materials to rethink everyday objects through an ironic filter.

The fruit of the partnership between Fendi accessories and men’s creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi and Coleman is a range of eye-catching products, from ready-to-wear to accessories, which have been collected in a summer 2021 capsule collection. The capsule will hit Fendi’s worldwide boutiques and the brand’s online store on May 13.

“Sarah has a great sense of artistic fun and clever irony. I was naturally drawn to her work and we first explored a collaboration with our Miami Design District boutique during Design Miami last December,” said Venturini Fendi. “We always love to partner with new designers who share the values of Fendi, yet with their own personal style. Sarah not only values craft, but challenges it with her subversive sense of humor, taking it into new directions.”

“My intention for the collection with Fendi was to be very playful and free. Silvia asked me to be ‘disruptive,’ to push the limits and get outside of the box, this gave me a huge amount of inspiration and confidence,” Coleman said. “She is so authentic to herself and the brand with a visionary’s perspective. I was so empowered by Silvia and the Fendi team to be myself. It was an incredible experience and I really cannot find words to express my gratitude.”

In particular, Coleman offered her interpretation of the signature FF logo pattern that was twisted and turned, creating the FF vertigo motif. Coleman explained that she got inspired by the ’70s psychedelic aesthetic, which she mixed and matched with references coming from the brand’s archives. “[There] I found countless incredible images, materials, drawings and pieces that have made Fendi what it is today. Having access to explore and use this as inspiration was a major factor in what made this collection special for me,” the artist said. “I see logos as a neutral, you can bring them into anything and they work every time. The FF logo designed by Karl Lagerfeld is so timeless. It’s beautiful, it’s transformative, it just goes with every flow, which is why it has stood the test of time. There is nothing trendy about it. It is art, design, architecture, movement, all in one. It can be used in so many different ways, it can be played with, it can be changed, but at its core, it’s always this powerfully iconic print.”

In the accessories range, the FF Vertigo is printed or embossed on a range of leather bags, rendered in a summer yellow and blue palette. Standouts include the new Baguette 1997, a reedition of the legendary bag style designed by Venturini Fendi, featuring slim sides and a flappable handle, as well as new interpretations of the Peekaboo ISeeU design, now available also in a version for men, as well as in a smaller size.

Splashed on rtw pieces for women, men and children, the FF Vertigo motif also pops up on the featherweight Fendi Force high-top sneakers and on the collection of timepieces, showing the strap in calfskin leather or stainless steel. The watches are embellished with another pattern created by Coleman, the FF Fisheye, where the FF logo gets wavy, as if it’s being seen though a fish-eye lens.

Celebrating the joy of the summer season and life outdoors, Fendi and Coleman used their FF Vertigo print on limited-edition items developed in collaboration with specialists. The capsule includes a customized Vintage Polaroid OneStep Close-Up 600 instant camera; a bento box developed with Alessi, as well as a tent and a men’s technical backpack produced by Ferrino.

The Fendi summer 2021 capsule also channels a ’90s intentionally kitschy vibe by presenting a selection of Baguette 1997 bags decorated with bold sequins and intricate floral embroideries.

To celebrate the launch of the collection, Fendi has planned a series of pop-up shops and Fendi Caffé locations across the globe in key locations, including Miami Design District, Shanghai and Milan, where the brand is opening a customized temporary coffee shop at Rinascente’s department store.