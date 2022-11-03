Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

NEW YORK — At 90 Prince Street, it’s all about the Baguette.

In celebration of the Fendi winter capsule 2022 — 25th Anniversary Baguette Collection — Fendi has unveiled a 1,850-square-foot New York pop-up that will be open from Thursday to Dec. 23.

Silvia Venturini Fendi created the Baguette bag in 1997, which was named after the French bread and worn under the arm. The Baguette immediately became a cult object, which revolutionized the fashion industry by defining an archetype of style. Sarah Jessica Parker put the accessory on the map in “Sex and the City,” in an episode where she uttered the now-famous line: “This isn’t a bag, it’s a Baguette.”

The shop will offer a range of Baguette bags in micro and mini versions, alongside fashion jewelry and small accessories. Taking inspiration from the Baguette itself and the spirit and geography of New York, the offering is rounded out by ready-to-wear and accessories for women and men. The Baguette is featured on parkas and gaiters, gloves, hats, skirts and sweaters. In footwear, Fendi offers a Baguette Match high-top sneaker with a distinct New York energy as well as sequin Colibri heel.

“I didn’t want to do a traditional ‘collection’ for the anniversary. Rather it’s a celebration of a time, of the moment the Baguette became famous. I relate that time to a sense of freedom in excess and fun — both qualities the Baguette possesses,” said Kim Jones, artistic director of couture and womenswear at Fendi, in his show notes in September.

The SoHo pop-up reflects the palette of the winter capsule 2022 collection. The facade is a vibrant wasabi green stone exterior, which makes a bold statement, punctuated with suspended 3D Baguette bags in the windows. Upon entering, guests are greeted with floor-to-ceiling baby pink, glossy blue and wasabi green interiors, where playful oversize Baguette structures encompass the space.

The pop-up space moves into a digital archive room, where Re-Edition Baguettes are displayed among digital Baguette content. These archive editions of the bag are reinterpreted with signature materials and craftsmanship, featuring materials from paillette embroidery to denim, cashmere, shearling, mother-of-pearl leather and geometric beaded embroidery.

For example, there’s the Mirror Embroidery Baguette from 1999, the Furry Animatier Baguette from fall 1999, and the Geometric Beaded Embroidery Baguette from spring 2013.

Retail prices of the Re-Edition Baguettes range from $3,100 for the denim Baguette to $7,200 for the fur styles.

Overall, prices in the Fendi pop-up start at $230 for a silk scarf that can be wrapped around the handle/strap of a handbag up to $9,500 for the Nano Baguette Gifting Trunk.

At the front of the store are the Plexi Baguette Pockets, which are crafted in transparent plexi in the exact Baguette size and shape. The shopper’s pocket permits a Baguette to fit inside. The boutique also features bags from the collaboration between Fendi and Porter, the Japanese luggage brand, for the Baguette’s 25th anniversary. The bags combine Porter’s utility with Fendi’s creativity.

The “Fendi Baguette” hardcover book, published by Rizzoli, is placed on the coffee table in the seating area.

As reported, Fendi pulled out all the stops at a buzzy runway show in September during New York Fashion Week at a packed Hammerstein Ballroom where it debuted the Baguette 25th Anniversary Collection. Seated in the front row were Parker, Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss, among others, cheering on her daughter, Lila Grace Moss-Hack, who opened the runway show.

The collection featured ’90s reminiscent streetwear with vivid hued boiler suits, fleece vests, sweatshirts, bucket hats, beanies, gators, socks, clogs tricked out with baguette-inspired cargo pockets and Fendi “FF” logos.

The 25th anniversary collaborations with Marc Jacobs, Parker and Tiffany won’t be available at the pop-up. Parker’s collection will launch in December, Tiffany’s in January and Jacobs’ in May.

As reported, Fendi is set to release a new book paying tribute to its Hand in Hand couture initiative. First launched in 2020, the project’s aim is to spotlight Italian craftsmanship by tapping local artisans to reinvent the iconic Baguette. The book celebrates the work of 30 artisans.