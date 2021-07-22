LONDON — Fiorucci is transforming its Brewer Street flagship from Thursday into an eight-week-long pop-up called Summer Series for its followers to meet and have a good time together after waves of lockdowns due to the pandemic.

The series will offer weekly live performances from the likes of Jodie Harsh, HYYTS, and Josie Man as well as offering Aperol spritz drinks and catering from buzzy Italian eatery Napoli Gang by Big Mamma.

The brand is also offering a mix of selections from emerging talents such as Mimi Wade, intimate wear label Les Girls Les Boys, Miscreants by Lillie Hand, Tara Khorzad, unisex brand Boys Get Sad Too, collaborative drawing project Sketch Sesh, Reality Eyewear, and beaded accessory label Hands Bags, as well as customized and upcycled pieces from marketplace creators like Mini’s World, The Marcon Court Project, Studio Ell Richie, and Becky’s Bazaar.

Ghana-made beaded accessory label Hands Bags and Metacomplex by Ellie Reeves have created exclusive items for the pop-up.

Simon Backhouse, chief executive officer of Fiorucci, said “Since relaunching Fiorucci, our flagship in Soho has always been the beating heart of our world and we’ve really missed that energy during the pandemic. We want to paint the town Fiorucci red and bring that back with a restless curiosity.

“The Summer Series focuses on support, inclusion and community — some partners are emerging while some are more established, but all are deep-rooted in inclusive action. The entire program is a celebration of the bright, the bold, and the involved — nothing is sacred at Fiorucci and everyone is invited,” he added.

The Summer Series will also exist online on its website and across Fiorucci’s social channels.