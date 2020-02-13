VIENNA, Austria — A selection of colorful Rudi Gernreich dresses contrasting with the all-black sleek Helmut Lang looks at the entrance of the MAK Museum of Applied Arts here sets the tone of the first comprehensive exhibition of Austrian fashion.

The designs are strategically placed on a powerful 21.3-foot-high open installation created by architect Gregor Eichinger, which allows visitors to directly experience about 250 fashion pieces, from clothes to shoes, handbags and accessories by 60 designers, with a 360-degree view.