Former Marchesa Cofounder and Co-creative Director Keren Craig Launches Nidra Devi

Keren Craig, who was cofounder and co-creative director of Marchesa, plans to celebrate her new business, Nidra Devi, a loungewear collection, at a party Tuesday night.

The business is named after the Hindu goddess of sleep and is the realization of Craig’s dream “to create a collection transcending traditional eveningwear norms.” The first offering, which launches Tuesday, features embellished, embroidered pajamas, caftans, tuxedos, lounge suits and dresses. There are 15 looks in total.

Black leopard pajama with quilted collar and jeweled closures.

Craig’s collection reflects her modern, whimsical approach to dressing up.

“I love to wear a pajama to a party or dinner; however, I’ve never found any that were embroidered specifically for eveningwear,” Craig said. “Nidra Devi has many embroidered versions including the Phoenix in this collection.”

Explaining the importance of the Phoenix Rises, Craig said it’s a powerful metaphor for rebirth. “This became an important inspiration for me in a moment when the whole world is emerging and reconnecting with each other,” she said.

Among the looks are a white and black tuxedo with feather jeweled pocket detail; a Phoenix Rising pajama top and matching embroidered pant; a black and white fringe dress with jeweled detailing; a navy kimono top with gold embroidery and fringe and matching pant, and black leopard pajama with quilted collar and jeweled closures.

The collection, which will retail from $750 to $5,000, is geared to leading department and specialty stores. It will be sold at the Good Six showroom at 135 West 20th Street, Suite 601 in New York.

A kimono-sleeved caftan with gold floral embroidery.

To celebrate the launch, Craig and Zanna Roberts Rassi are hosting a private event at Nine Orchard hotel in New York with caviar and cosmic cocktails. Those expected to attend include Vera Farmiga, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Athena Calderone, Jenne Lombardo, Princess Noor Pahlavi, Jessica Wan, Jenna Lyons and other notables.

Craig left Marchesa in 2019 in the midst of the Harvey Weinstein scandal to pursue other creative ventures. She and Georgina Chapman founded Marchesa in 2004, and the brand evolved into a full lifestyle company including the eveningwear line, Marchesa Bridal, Marchesa Notte, Couture and Notte Bridal, as well as collections of both fine and fashion jewelry. The business continued without Craig.

Craig, who was born in Lucerne, Switzerland, met Chapman while they were both students at Chelsea College of Art & Deign. Craig graduated from Brighton Art College in 2000 with a BA in fashion textiles with business and eventually concentrated on print and embroidery design. She earlier did freelance printmaking at Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana. Chapman’s relationship and eventual marriage to Weinstein (they divorced in 2021), and his relationship with Hollywood catapulted the brand and it became a red carpet staple.

While at Marchesa, Craig became known for her textile design and embroideries, while Chapman was known for her draping. The co-creative directors were big on opulence and artistic references.