Brandon Maxwell, Albus Lumen, Colovos in women’s and Willy Chavarria in men’s were selected as finalists and will have the opportunity to compete for the International Woolmark Prize next February in London.

The winners were revealed Thursday afternoon at a luncheon at Neuehouse in New York.

The International Woolmark Prize recognizes outstanding fashion talents from across the globe who showcase the beauty, versatility and innovative nature of merino wool.

The nominees for this semifinals were Jacinta James, J. Kim, Area, Brandon Maxwell, Cienne, and Colovos in women’s, Albus Lumen, Childs New York, Comeforbreakfast, Orange Culture, Willy Chavarria in men’s, Linder for unisex, and Deveaux New York for women’s wear and men’s wear.

For the next seven months, the finalists will be required to develop a capsule collection of six looks in Merino wool, to be showcased at an event that will highlight the 12 finalists selected from across the globe. Semifinalists will receive mentoring support from a global panel of experts.

Unlike previous years that featured competitions in six regions, this year there were three regional competitions: Hong Kong; Europe and the U.K., and the Rest of the World, leading up to the international final for men’s wear and women’s wear. Woolmark will award 12 finalists, two global winners and one innovation award.

The finalists will receive a financial contribution of AU$70,000 for the development of their business and capsule collection.

The total prize fund for the 2018-2019 men’s wear and women’s wear awards is 200,000 Australian dollars, in addition to the Innovation Award, which was launched last year and provides an additional prize fund of 100,000 Australian dollars.

Winners and finalists will also have the opportunity to see their merino wool capsule collections sold in several of the world’s top boutiques and department stores, including Harvey Nichols, Lane Crawford, Mytheresa.com and Hudson’s Bay Co..

Daniel W. Fletcher, Edward Crutchley, Nicholas Daley, all from the United Kingdom, and CMMN SWDN, from Sweden, were named the winners of the 2018/19 International Woolmark Prize London semi-final.

Angel Chen from China, i-am-chen from Hong Kong, Yohei Ohno from Japan and Youser from Korea were named winners of the 2018/19 International Woolmark Prize Hong Kong semi-final.