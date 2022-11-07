×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

CFDA: Supporting the Next Generation of Fashion Designers With Scholarships and Mentorship

Fashion

Honoring the Legacy of Virgil Abloh

Eye

Inside the 11th Annual Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Former Kenzo, Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

His peers lauded him as a pioneer in the direct-control business model, and a preeminent specialist in ready-to-wear.

François Baufumé
François Baufumé Courtesy of Baufumé family

PARIS French fashion executive François Baufumé — who helped retool and energize the Kenzo and Christian Dior Couture businesses in the ’80s and ’90s — died suddenly on Friday in Saint-Jean-de-Luz at age 77.

Services are scheduled for Wednesday in Urrugne, France, according to a family announcement signed by his two daughters, Anouk and Blandine. Baufumé is also survived by his three grandchildren.

Baufumé was predeceased in 2016 by his second wife, Rosanna Oddone-Baufumé, who served as collection director at Guy Laroche under then chief executive officer Ralph Toledano.

Related Galleries

“He was a visionary,” said Toledano, who recently stepped down as president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, lauding Baufumé as “the first French executive to introduce the modern fashion-business model.”

“François was a great and bold entrepreneur, an outstanding executive and a charismatic leader,” he added. “Despite — or perhaps because of — his famous temper tantrums, he was a very warm and endearing character who knew how to enjoy life. He was definitely a model for all of us.”

A graduate of elite French business school HEC, Baufumé started his fashion career in 1971 at Courrèges, where he ran the export business and developed the Japanese market for the Space Age brand.

In 1977 he moved to Italy and joined Italian fashion giant Gruppo Finanziaro Tessile as export director for the women’s division, where he launched Giorgio Armani’s women’s collection.

He would spend the longest part of his career running the Kenzo fashion house in Paris, from 1980 to 1993, when the brand was acquired by then-budding luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

He built Kenzo into a fashion and perfume company with combined sales of roughly $150 million by 1992, extending the brand into menswear, jeans and childrenswear, and opening many key boutiques.

Francois Baufume
François Baufumé at a Kenzo boutique opening in 1983 in New York City. George Chinsee/WWD

He would join Christian Dior Couture in 1993 at a pivotal moment in that brand’s development.

There, he helped whittle down the number of Dior’s licensees, which included a women’s clothing line produced by Jones New York and a historic pact for the entire nation of Japan, and expanded its retail and fashion businesses, laying some of the groundwork for the direct-control strategy all modern luxury brands would pursue.

Gianfranco Ferré was Dior’s couturier when Baufumé joined the French house. The creative reins were passed to John Galliano in 1996, igniting a period of rapid growth.

One of Baufumé’s other key hires came in 1993, when he and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault plucked Sidney Toledano from accessories firm Lancel. Arnault was in the midst of assembling the world’s biggest luxury conglomerate and his plan was to build a handbag business at Dior and shift the business model from one dependent on licenses.

Toledano would take over the reins at Dior in 1998, after Baufumé left to become managing director of high-end Italian fabric mill Ratti, based in Como. Baufumé remained there until 2002 and wound up his illustrious career as president of French crystal maker Orfèvrerie Christofle, exiting that company in 2005.

Besides his executive work, Baufumé played a key role piloting the Cité de la Mode project, an idea launched by France’s Chambre Syndicale to group France’s best fashion design and management schools under one roof. He would also serve as a lecturer at the Institut Français de la Mode, or IFM, which officially opened in 1985.

“He put Dior on the map in terms of ready-to-wear,” said Michael Burke, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, who worked at Dior from 1986 to 1993 and again from 1998 to 2003. “He was a textile guy. He was one of the believers in this industry. I learned a lot from him about ready-to-wear: the upstream part, the Italian part of it. He knew the whole chain. He loved Italy.”

“I’m proud to have been his successor,” Sidney Toledano said in an interview. “He was a real entrepreneur.…I was inspired by the energy, the vision he had, and the leadership.”

Toledano described Baufumé as a driven but humble executive, who gave him “trust and freedom” to develop Dior’s leather goods business.

The two men stayed in contact and often met for dinner at a brasserie, Baufumé fond of good red wine and hearty food. Toledano said the executive was enormously cultured, able to recite important French poems by heart and he painted and swam in his spare time.

“We was a very warm person, very human,” Toledano said. “He was always available if you needed to see him at any time.…He really liked the fashion industry.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Hot Summer Bags

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Former Kenzo and Dior Executive François Baufumé Dies at 77

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad