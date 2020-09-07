PARIS — Françoise, the design venture created by Johanna Senyk in 2018 in partnership with Italian manufacturer Castor, has launched a new line with a sustainable bent called First.

Drawn up from leftover fabrics including silk scarves and thrifted buttons, the collection is made using only recycled materials.

Conceived before the coronavirus crisis swept across Europe and the U.S., the new line hits stores at a time when wary consumers have become even more discerning when it comes to considering the environmental credentials of a label.

“’First’ is the response that we owe to ready-to-wear,” said Senyk, speaking to WWD via FaceTime. The designer, who won the Andam prize in 2016, is known for her spirited, Seventies-tinged update of French girl style.

“Today, we are asking questions. A product on the market today, well, three months later it’s on sale, and then two years later, it’s on [vintage seller] Vestiaire Collective and is worth five percent of its original price. This doesn’t make sense,” said the designer.

Senyk had noticed, during various moves throughout the years, that much of her closet was disposable. “I didn’t keep anything,” she said.

“I have my black coat, cut perfectly, that I love; the trousers that makes my bottom look fantastic; the little cashmere sweater — I have my fetish pieces that are very strong, while the rest is bad quality — I’m obsessed with quality,” added the designer.

“We can dress intelligently,” noted Senyk, who nonetheless emphasized the importance of making clothes pleasurable. “I’m trying to dress my friends, so I try to make it so they can buy things,” she added, with a laugh.

The new line will be sold on Matchesfashion.com and at Galeries Lafayette, with items priced between 500 euros and 1,200 euros.