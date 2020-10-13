PARIS — At its annual meeting last month, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode renewed its executive committee and board of directors for two years, signaling continuity for the French fashion organizing body as the industry navigates choppy times.

The executive committee is made up of Ralph Toledano, who is president; Francesca Bellittini of Saint Laurent; Guillaume de Seynes of Hermès; Bruno Pavlovsky of Chanel; Sidney Toledano of LVMH; and Pascal Morand, who is executive president

The board of directors counts 18 members, including Ralph Toledano, and fashion industry executives.

The meeting was held in September.

Forced to cancel men’s fashion week and couture week in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the federation shifted events to the digital realm in July, and even as runway shows resumed this autumn, much of Paris Fashion Week took place online.