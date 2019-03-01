Funeral arrangements have been set for Margaret Hayes, president and chief executive officer of Fashion Group International, who died Thursday at the age of 79.

The cause of death was complications due to breast cancer.

Visitation will be held March 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., as well as March 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home in Greenwich, Conn.

A funeral mass will be held on March 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside, Conn.

Donations in her honor may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.