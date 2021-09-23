×
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 23, 2021

G-III Signs Agreement to Purchase Sonia Rykiel

The deal is expected to close by the end of October.

Sonia Rykiel RTW Fall 2021 courtesy shot

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has signed an agreement to purchase the legendary French fashion brand Sonia Rykiel.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

The brand had been owned by brothers Eric Dayan and Michael Dayan since 2020, entrepreneurs who have built an online private sales platform. The pair won a court-managed bidding process for the brand’s assets, including archives, intellectual property rights, prototypes and the prior collection. The label’s previous owners had struggled to make it profitable despite its heritage and critical approval of collections by the earlier designer, Julie de Libran. The Dayan brothers took over the label just under a year after it had gone into receivership.

Dubbed the “Queen of Knits” by WWD, Sonia Rykiel during her heyday captured the liberated spirit of the French capital’s intellectual Left Bank with lively knits, stripes and sequins that carried broad appeal.

G-III plans to accelerate the relaunch of the brand, primarily in Europe, for the fall of 2022, with collections across multiple categories. The transaction is expected to close by the end of October.

“We are extremely pleased to purchase the Sonia Rykiel brand which further enables us to expand into the luxury space,” said Morris Goldfarb, G-III’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We believe there is significant opportunity to unlock the untapped potential of this brand as we look to accelerate our global reach. We will leverage the existing executive management team and infrastructure based in Europe, as wells G-III’s supply chain expertise to scale and grow the Sonia Rykiell business across apparel, accessories and numerous other lifestyle categories.”

In a statement, the Dayans said, “We are proud to have been a part of this brand which a has a deep French heritage and to be the drivers behind its relaunch. We are thrilled to have found G-III, a true apparel and accessory powerhouse with a strong portfolio of globally recognized brands, as the new owners and stewards of the Sonia Rykiel brand. With G-III’s dominance in a diversified range of lifestyle categories, along with its well-established and broad range of retail partners, we see a bright future the growth of the Sonia Rykiel brand. We have confidence and peace of mind that G-III will elevate the iconic Sonia Rykiel brand to its global potential.”

Rykiel  highlighted the challenges of smaller brands trying to adapt in an increasingly digitalized industry, which calls for steep investments in technology and infrastructure. The house went into receivership in 2019 after luxury group First Heritage Brands, controlled by Hong Kong billionaires Victor and William Fung, who owned it since 2012, renounced turnaround efforts and abandoned an attempt to find a new investor.

The Dayan brothers had emphasized social networks, launched an Instagram account as well as e-commerce, in all markets at once, in 30 currencies showcasing styles such as sweaters, stripes and occasional rhinestone embellishments.

G-III, whose net sales for fiscal year 2021 were $2.1 billion, has more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands  Its owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H.Bass, Eliza J., Jessica Howard, and Andrew Marc. Its licensed business are under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole Cole Hahn, Guess, Vince Camuto, Levis and Dockers brands.

