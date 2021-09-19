×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Met Gala, New York Fashion Week Drum Up Multimillion Dollars’ Worth of Media Impact Value

Beauty

The Brave New World of Beauty

Fashion

Design Theory: What’s Next for Mia Vesper

Gabriela Hearst Has a New CEO

Thierry Colin was previously chief financial officer for Burberry in New York.

By
Miles Socha
Plus Icon
Backstage at Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring
Backstage at Gabriela Hearst, spring 2022 Simbarashe Cha/WWD

Thierry Colin, previously chief financial officer for Burberry in New York, is the new chief executive officer at Gabriela Hearst, WWD has learned.

The Frenchman quietly joined the New York-based luxury house over the summer, and has begun meeting with Hearst’s key wholesale partners.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Colin has also been Brioni’s president in the Americas. Before that, he served as general manager for Bottega Veneta in China, and a clutch of other Asian markets, and regional CFO for Fendi in Asia-Pacific and China.

A graduate in finance and economics from elite French school Sciences Po, Colin started his career in 1998 at Hermès International in New York as an internal auditor, moving over to management consultancy Capgemini in 2004.

Colin is only the second CEO at Gabriela Hearst, which was founded in 2015.

Related Galleries

He succeeds Giuseppe Giovannetti, who took up the management helm in 2018 after playing a consulting role. Prior to that, Giovannetti held the role of president of Americas at Bottega Veneta in 2011, before moving to CEO at Tomas Maier in 2014.

Hearst officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The designer — who won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year at the CFDA Fashion Awards last year, and is nominated again for the 2021 fashion awards, scheduled for Nov. 10 in New York City — is also the creative director at Chloé in Paris, which she is transforming with her commitments to environmental and social sustainability.

The designer, born in Uruguay, is partial to long and lean silhouettes, artsy details, and handcraft from the Americas. She was one of the early proponents of using old fabrics and remnants in her collections, employing mostly deadstock fabrics for her first show in 2017.

SEE ALSO:

EXCLUSIVE: Chloé Quietly Shifts to Purpose-Driven Business Model

7 Things to Know About Chloé Designer Gabriela Hearst

Moore From L.A.: Gabriela Hearst, New American in Paris

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gabriela Hearst Tapped a Burberry Executive

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad