Gabriela Hearst Has a New CEO

Thierry Colin, previously chief financial officer for Burberry in New York, is the new chief executive officer at Gabriela Hearst, WWD has learned.

The Frenchman quietly joined the New York-based luxury house over the summer, and has begun meeting with Hearst’s key wholesale partners.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Colin has also been Brioni’s president in the Americas. Before that, he served as general manager for Bottega Veneta in China, and a clutch of other Asian markets, and regional CFO for Fendi in Asia-Pacific and China.

A graduate in finance and economics from elite French school Sciences Po, Colin started his career in 1998 at Hermès International in New York as an internal auditor, moving over to management consultancy Capgemini in 2004.

Colin is only the second CEO at Gabriela Hearst, which was founded in 2015.

He succeeds Giuseppe Giovannetti, who took up the management helm in 2018 after playing a consulting role. Prior to that, Giovannetti held the role of president of Americas at Bottega Veneta in 2011, before moving to CEO at Tomas Maier in 2014.

Hearst officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The designer — who won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year at the CFDA Fashion Awards last year, and is nominated again for the 2021 fashion awards, scheduled for Nov. 10 in New York City — is also the creative director at Chloé in Paris, which she is transforming with her commitments to environmental and social sustainability.

The designer, born in Uruguay, is partial to long and lean silhouettes, artsy details, and handcraft from the Americas. She was one of the early proponents of using old fabrics and remnants in her collections, employing mostly deadstock fabrics for her first show in 2017.

