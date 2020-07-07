Gabriela Hearst has decided to participate in Paris Fashion Week for the spring 2021 season.

As reported, Paris Fashion Week will take place this fall with physical shows, augmented by a digital platform. The spring 2021 women’s wear fashion week will be held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6.

The designer, who started her label in fall 2015 after taking over the operations of her father’s ranch in Uruguay, has been committed to sustainability and ethics in her designs. She did her first show in New York in February 2017 without any plastic and using repurposed materials and deadstock fabrics.

Hearst said the environmental crisis is one of the biggest challenges that the world is facing. She noted that one of her initiatives is to measure the company’s carbon footprint, “and one of our biggest carbon producers was the transport of our collections, the majority of which is made in Italy,” she said.

“We have become an international brand with most of our clients living outside the U.S.,” said Hearst, who opened a showroom in Paris in February 2018.

“When we started to assess with the team what the best course of action was to navigate the changing landscape as a result of the pandemic, we realized that for many reasons it became increasingly clear that we will have to present in Paris from an environmental perspective and from a logistics and transportation perspective. But above all, it is always a dream for any designer to show in Paris. This is the time for us to manifest this dream,” the creative director said.

