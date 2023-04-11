Galia Lahav’s New Bridal Look

In 2020, Israeli bridal label Galia Lahav designed a bespoke black wedding dress for Christine Quinn’s opulent wedding. Since the former “Selling Sunset” star’s dress debut, the brand has received an explosion of requests for custom bridal gowns in the dark hue.

For April’s New York Bridal Fashion Week, the brand is delivering directly to these customers with the debut of its spring 2024 collection’s singular black French lace, corset bodice, mermaid wedding gown.

A look from Galia Lahav Spring 2024. Courtesy of Galia Lahav

While the brand had previously debuted a full collection of black wedding gowns nine years ago, “It’s so me, so I couldn’t help myself,” designer Sharon Sever told WWD. The body-hugging black gown, styled with a matching white veil with black lace trim and long-sleeve black lace top, will retail for around $10,000, and sits within the brand’s larger spring 2024 collection.

“The vibe [of the spring 2024 collection] is Spanish, as the collection is based on the opera, ‘Carmen,’ and was shot in Spain. I’m a very big opera enthusiast — it’s one of my biggest inspirations — and I am part of the board here. As we are a company that’s all about women[‘s] empowerment, sensuality and diversity, the story of this opera is of a very strong woman that unfortunately loses her life, but doesn’t want to surrender to restrictions of any man. She’s living her own life, doesn’t want to listen to anyone, wants to be independent and is a free spirit,” Sever said. “Women make their own choices. It’s a matter of choice if you feel good in your own skin and want the world to see you as you are. If this is you, then you have to be you.”