LONDON – Fashion designer Gareth Pugh is returning to fashion this fall, after a two-year break and the re-purchase of his trademark in March.

He is launching a new art project “The Reconstruction” that will run from Wednesday across London Fashion Week’s platforms.

The project, built around the designer’s first collection, features a documentary written by Pugh’s husband and creative co-director Carson McColl, and an all-new collection presented via “a visual concept album,” which features 13 looks inspired by 13 iconic songs.

The collection has been captured in 13 stills and 13 explosive fashion films, shot by Pugh’s long time collaborator Nick Knight. Digital artist Jon Emmony also designed a series of virtual landscapes for the album.

A live exhibition, featuring key looks from the collection, accompanied by Knight’s imagery, will also take place at Christie’s London.

This project is a non-profit venture, with all proceeds going to Refuge, a U.K. charity providing specialist support for women and children experiencing domestic violence.

None of the looks will be for sale. Instead, they have been re-imagined in a jersey capsule collection featuring a series of prints designed by Pugh in collaboration with designer Melissa Mehrtens.

The capsule, which will launch alongside the art project’s release, will be sold online at HIT + RUN, an online retail platform promoting a zero-waste model, and ticket sales from the live exhibition will also serve as a fundraising stream.