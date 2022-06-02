×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: 6.1.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Capri Tops Q4 Estimates and Posts Record Year

Business

PVH on Target as Strategic Plan Kicks Off

Fashion

Balenciaga, Olivier Rousteing for Jean Paul Gaultier Among Highlights of All-physical Paris Couture

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Get to know the designer behind eclectic brand Clara Pinto.

Clara Pinto with models wearing her
Clara Pinto with models wearing her designs at London Craft Week. Vicky Polack
Get to Know: Clara Pinto
Clara Pinto Sebastian Kapfhammer

“Enigmatic,” “impulsive” and “organic” are just a few words to describe textile designer and maker of namesake brand Clara Pinto, who recently presented her transition to ready-to-wear with a fall 2022 collection titled “Bioplastics & Wool” that infused artisanal textile techniques with innovative materials. The designer said her interest in natural dyes in making wool ultimately became key to her fall lineup. During London Craft Week, Pinto presented her first fashion show, with 200 guests. “These types of presentations are incredibly fulfilling and a great opportunity for people to see your work, but they are also very demanding in lots of aspects and you need a big team to make it through,” she said. “It’s good to know that designers and makers have alternatives to this — it could be doing a great look book and showing it online and could still generate a big impact.”

Get to Know: Clara Pinto
Styles by Clara Pinto. Vicky Polack

While the move into rtw is a big transition, Pinto highlighted the importance of authenticity; not falling into obvious trends and her textiles being the core of her brand allows consumers to see a clear identity from collection to collection. Manipulating wool with different felting techniques, dyes and quilting make the textiles intriguing and unique. Moving forward, Pinto aims to maintain her authenticity while nourishing what matters — including helping fashion be as sustainable as it can be in order to “heal” the industry’s missteps.

 

Get to Know: Clara Pinto
A look from Clara Pinto. Sebastian Kapfhammer
Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Hot Summer Bags

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad