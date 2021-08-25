×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

A Renewed Couture Jewelry Show Returns to In-person Format, Reuniting in Las Vegas

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Activewear Brand Fabletics Adds Loungewear to the Assortment

Sustainability

Will the Circular Economy Spur the Return of Physical Shopping?

EXCLUSIVE: Giambattista Valli Says ‘Yes’ to Bridal With a New Capsule

It will be sold by trunk show, starting on Sept. 9 at Bloomingdale's in New York City.

Giambattista Valli Bridal 2021
Giambattista Valli Bridal 2021 Lexie Moreland/WWD

Having dressed the likes of Jessica Biel, Amal Clooney and Charlotte Casiraghi on their big days, Giambattista Valli has finally said “yes” to a bridal collection.

Dubbed “Love,” his capsule of 16 diverse wedding dresses, plus one sharply tailored pantsuit, are to be sold via trunk shows in the U.S. starting Sept. 9 at Bloomingdale’s in New York, followed by Capitol in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 16; Capitol in Brentwood, Calif., on Sept. 23, and Neiman Marcus in Dallas on Oct. 14.

The collection is also scheduled to head to Europe, the Middle East and Asia in the coming months. Dresses start at $9,000 and run up to $29,000, with separates starting at $3,000.

Divulging the brand extension exclusively to WWD, Valli said he approached the project in a playful and fresh way.

“I mean, they don’t really look like bridal. They look more like special-occasion dresses. You can see yourself having fun when you wear them, and it’s not that institutional idea of the wedding dress. That’s why all the young clients and the fun ones come to me because they want something that’s more like a statement kind of dress.

Related Galleries

“If you change the color, it can be the most amazing party dress,” he said, dialing in from Mykonos, Greece, where he was vacationing.

Produced in-house, the bridal collection punctuates a gradual widening — and sharpening — of Valli’s product offering.

Giambattista Valli Bridal 2021
Giambattista Valli Bridal 2021 Lexie Moreland/WWD

Best known for his extravagant cocktail dresses and frothy evening gowns, the designer has recently been expanding his offering of daywear and “easy pieces” in his main collection, while also launching his label’s first beach and swimwear capsule.

“Now it’s time to go to the most extreme special-occasion moment,” he said. “It’s nice to work in these two directions and to expand the wardrobe.”

The Italian-born, Paris-based designer is to mark his first decade of haute couture in January 2022, and wedding attire — for the bride, bridal party and guests — represents about 65 percent of that rarified strata of fashion.

“We have very young customers in haute couture for weddings,” Valli said.

He relishes this part of the business and notes that “when I do an haute couture wedding dress, it’s like a psychotherapy” session with each client, as he discusses their childhood dreams of wedding dresses, and their present-day style. Other famous women he’s dressed for wedding festivities include Charlotte Dellal, Victoria Tang, Margherita Missoni, Feiping Chang, Selby Drummond and Noor Fares.

This has no doubt further boosted his profile and the growing demand from his ready-to-wear clients for bridal options.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time — and everyone was asking, asking, asking,” Valli said, describing his first Love collection as “bringing that Valli girl flavor, something that is more party time or happy time.”

The collection spans a range of silhouettes that express different facets of the “Valli girl” and could work across different types of celebrations, from private events and destination beach weddings to more grand and public ceremonies, as when Laura Vecino de Acha wed Spanish duke Rafael Medina and the couple landed on the cover of ¡Hola! magazine.

The designer said his approach was to maintain the haute couture “expertise and atelier rituals” and translate them in an industrial way, while maintaining the “richness of textures, materials and volumes” and the “same kind of femininity” that is central to the Valli fashion vocabulary. Pearls, lace, tulle and satin bows are among features of the clothing, while shoes and evening bags round out the Love offering.

Giambattista Valli Bridal 2021
Giambattista Valli Bridal 2021 Lexie Moreland/WWD

The bridal capsule arrives at a more hopeful moment as large swaths of the world emerge, carefully, from pandemic lockdowns, and travel restrictions ease, allowing weddings postponed over the past year to go ahead.

Valli noted that ceremonies continued throughout the health crisis, in more intimate circumstances, but seem to be returning to bigger, more spectacular weddings along the lines of Giovanna Battaglia’s extravagant 2016 marriage to Oscar Engelbert, which involved multiple designer dresses for its various stages, including a macramé mini dress by Valli — complete with a three-meter veil — for the party.

Yet Valli opted for the small scale of trunk shows to sell the Love collection, rather than wholesale distribution. Each trunk show runs for three or four days.

“It’s very beautiful to approach the final customers in a more intimate way, almost like in a salon, where you have privacy, where you can see the details of the dresses, and experience the Giambattista Valli lifestyle,” he said, noting that trunk shows will be appointed with his maison’s flower arrangements, scented candles and the like. Staff are also to wear the white jackets typical in couture houses, heightening the sense of a fitting in a Parisian maison.

“I think it’s nice to be very close to the customers today, to bring a story and an experience, and not just throwing a new product on the market.”

He said he plans to do one bridal collection a year, allowing sufficient time to perfect the silhouettes, fabrics and embellishments. “It’s something that we really believe in,” Valli enthused.

See also:

EXCLUSIVE: Giambattista Valli Names Charlotte Werner as CEO

Pinault Family’s Artémis Takes Stake in Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli Hits the Beach

 

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Giambattista Valli Is Launching His First

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad