×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies Packed Summer Edition as Menswear Blooms

Fashion

Maison Margiela CEO to Depart

Business

Richemont Sees Sales Soar, Strong Gains Across All Regions in Fiscal 2023

Giorgio Armani Addresses Hard Work, Independence While Receiving Honorary Doctorate

Armani was bestowed the global business management degree from the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in his hometown of Piacenza.

Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani receives the honorary doctorate in Piacenza from Prof. Franco Anelli. STEFANO_GUINDANI

MILAN — Hard work will bring you places.

Giorgio Armani certainly embodies this concept, still spearheading his namesake fashion group at age 88 as chairman, chief executive officer and creative director, and he expressed it in his speech on Thursday, receiving an honorary doctorate in global business management from the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in the storied 19th-century city theater of Piacenza, Italy.

The degree, said Armani onstage, has a value that is “twice as special” because it rewards not only his creativity but his role as an entrepreneur, his “commitment and passion that over the years allowed to transform a dream into a solid group, a symbol of Made in Italy.”

Related Galleries

He admitted it was also special because it was bestowed in his birth town of Piacenza, “a magic location filled with memories and that fascinated me so much as a child.” His roots, he remarked, will always be in Piacenza.

The motivations for the degree, offered by the faculty of economy and law, included “the international dimension of the brand,” as well as Armani’s ”holistic approach to sustainability, inexhaustible pursuit of improvement, and awareness of the centrality of the enterprise in the creation of shared value.”

University Dean Prof. Franco Anelli described the Giorgio Armani company as “important, enormously successful, undoubtedly unique because it synthesizes aesthetic refinement, originality, vision and manufacturing ability,” realizing what Pope Francis once said, “the harmony of three intelligences: of the mind, the heart and the hands.”

He underscored that Armani’s “classic lines and the quality of the materials reflect a product conceived to live on with ease beyond [the season] of a collection,” praising the designer’s “sensibility and promptness in naturally interpreting attitude, roles and functions of the contemporary man and woman. To be yourself, but at your best. In this sense you can speak of classicism” of Armani.

Giorgio Armani Stefano Guindani

Anelli cited the open letter Armani wrote to WWD during the pandemic “with acute sense of responsibility,” and the designer’s pragmatism. “His ‘less but better’ is already in line with the new time.” For this reason, he concluded, the degree is “not a retrospective celebration, but a step in a creative voyage from which we still expect much.”

Armani’s trajectory and successes were traced during the event, which was attended by university students, and the designer in his speech recalled the early days of the company, its foundation with Sergio Galeotti and how “destiny tested me in a hard way,” following the death of his partner, in order to make sure the company would survive. “Many thought I would not succeed, but thanks to my stubbornness, overcoming my ever-present shyness and thanks to the support of the people close to me, to whom I am grateful, I carried on.”

Armani acknowledged it was a long journey, “at times complex, but I overcame the difficult moments with commitment, dedication and rigor, values I received at home from my family, and they are the same I recommend you to always follow, to shape what you believe in, even more today when there is so much ephemeral success. Because what requires commitment, on the other hand, lasts.”

He addressed his consistency in expanding from fashion into other categories, building a lifestyle group. Staying true to his North Star, “with courage and confidence, I have always cultivated my independence, defending it. I listen to the opinions of others, but it is I who decides, always weighing risks and benefits, with a great sense of responsibility. This way I have built a group that in the world has become synonymous with quality, beauty, measure, harmony, those aesthetic and industrial values that make Italy big.”

Hard work is necessary, he said, but he was also mindful that “it is necessary to have someone by your side,” whether it’s a family member, “a cat, a dog or a lover you go back to at night.”  

He defined himself “a rational creative,” but at the same time it is “passion, an intuition, and the strong desire to realize” an idea that drive him. “This job is my life, and a continuous act of love,” he said, recommending the students love what they do. “I would like with my story to be an example, a stimulus, and to remind everyone that real work leads far.”

Throughout his career Armani has received honorary doctorates from London’s Royal College of Art and Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, as well as from Milan’s Brera Academy and the Politecnico University in Industrial Design. Among others, in 2021 he was bestowed Italy’s highest recognition, the Knight Grand Cross decorated with Grand Cordon recognition by Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella. In 2008, France recognized the outstanding influence of Armani by making him an Officer of the Legion of Honor.

Giorgio Armani speaking at the Piacenza theater. Stefano Guindani
Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Hot Summer Bags

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Giorgio Armani Addresses Independence, Hard Work Receiving Doctorate

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad