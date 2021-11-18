×
Giorgio Armani Designs Capsule for 10 Corso Como

The women's wear collection, all focused on black and white styles, is currently available at the 10 Corso Como store in Milan and online.

Giorgio Armani Collection for 10 Corso
Giorgio Armani Collection for 10 Corso Como Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

MILAN 10 Corso Como‘s signature black and white logo is combining with Giorgio Armani‘s elegant, rigorous design in an exclusive collection that is going to be unveiled tonight with an event hosted at the Milanese luxury shopping mecca.

Rooted in a timeless sophistication where masculine and feminine elements blend together in a signature style, the collection puts the focus on some of the most iconic styles in the Giorgio Armani brand arsenal.

Giorgio Armani Collection for 10 Corso Como
Giorgio Armani Collection for 10 Corso Como. Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Delivering a complete wardrobe covering the different needs of today’s women, the collection includes a streamlined leather trench, as well as a long wool coat, but also Armani’s signature blazers, one of them in a black and white striped jacquard fabric.

Silk and cotton shirts are matched with high-waisted pants crafted in a variety of materials, from wool to velvet, while a sweatshirt embellished with a sketched portrait of Armani himself introduced an ironic note into the lineup. Completing the offering, the accessories range spans from laced-up shoes and the signature La Prima bag lined with a fabric printed with the 10 Corso Como dotted pattern, to silver cuff links, a beret, gloves and brooches.

“Corso Como is a key shopping destination in Milan. For this reason I am pleased to present in this space, as well as in select Giorgio Armani boutiques around the world, an exclusive selection of black and white garments designed to be timeless,” said the designer.

Coming with a special packaging, the collection, retailing from 150 euros to 5,500 euros, is available for purchase from today at 10 Corso Como in Milan and at the retailer’s online stores, and later at the Giorgio Armani flagships in Milan, New York, Tokyo and Shanghai.

“Giorgio Armani is an example in the history of contemporary fashion. I have always admired the integrity of his path, both in creativity and choices. He has never followed any trends, but has traced and continues to trace a clear and unique path, his own one,” said 10 Corso Como founder and artistic director Carla Sozzani. “That’s why it’s possible to speak without hesitations of an Armani lexicon that is a model for the new generations, too.”

10 Corso Como celebrated its 30th anniversary this year with a range of special collections and exhibitions unveiled during Milan Design Week and Milan Fashion Week last September.

The company, which faced some financial troubles over the past few years, is currently run by Sozzani and controlled by president Tiziana Fausti, who is a high-profile retailer operating the namesake multibrand boutiques in Bergamo.

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the&nbsp;Desert

British Actress Ruth Wilson Slips Into Milan for Giorgio Armani&nbsp;Show

Giorgio Armani on Emporio Armani’s 40th Anniversary, Inclusion and&nbsp;Diversification

 

 

