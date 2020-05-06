MILAN — Shortly after the Camera della Moda on Wednesday revealed the launch of a new Milan Digital Fashion Week to be held in July, Giorgio Armani said his namesake and Emporio Armani men’s and women’s shows will be presented in September here. The format is still being defined, however.

He also said the Armani Privé show will be postponed to January 2021 and will be no longer held in Paris, where the designer has displayed his couture collections for years, but in Milan at his storied headquarters in Via Borgonuovo, the 17th-century Palazzo Orsini. The collection will be seasonless, comprising winter and summer pieces. For the first time in 18 years, last June Armani showed his namesake men’s collection for spring at Palazzo Orsini, which he bought in 1996.

Starting from June, the designer will open his atelier to his Privé clients by appointment, offering the opportunity to revisit current and past styles.

Last month Armani sent an open letter to WWD musing on the possibility of the crisis yielding to slower fashion and longer-lasting designs, which he has long embraced, and to collections aligned with the seasons, which he will endorse by stretching the summer season into September, for a start.

As reported at the end of March, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Italy’s Camera della Moda said the spring 2021 men’s shows and presentations slated for June 19 to 23 would run in September during Milan Women’s Fashion Week, which is expected to start on Sept. 22 and end on Sept. 28.

The Fédération Haute Couture et de la Mode has canceled Paris Men’s Fashion Week and the Paris Couture scheduled for late June and early July, respectively, and the Council of Fashion Designers of America said New York Fashion Week resort 2021 would be canceled, and New York Fashion Week: Men’s, originally slated for June, was postponed.

Other couture shows are eyeing January. As reported, the Jean Paul Gaultier house said it would postpone showing a couture collection designed by Sacai’s Chitose Abe — the first in a series of guest talents — to January 2021.

Balenciaga, which was slated to return to the couture calendar in July after a 52-year absence, has already indicated it would push its high-fashion launch to January.