MILAN — Giorgio Armani has said it for years.

Meeting the press after his fashion shows, he would firmly chastise those designers he believed were turning fashion into a circus, lamenting how unwearable designs would catch the attention of the press. Last June, Armani once again said the clothes should be the focus of a show, not the location, and nixed the idea of channeling money into costly traveling shows at exotic locations around the world. His own shows outside of Italy were generally linked to the opening of a new flagship, for example. “I don’t agree with this trend. I want to see the clothes, not where they are being shown — that is a spectacle. Now it’s not about what to design but where to show those designs. I find it ridiculous — not to speak of the travel costs,” he said back then.

Fast-forward to spring 2020, and the world is being wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic, which is not only a health emergency but a financial crisis that is raising questions about the future, how and when the industry will rebound and what customers will want from brands and stores.

On Friday, Armani sent an open letter to WWD reacting to an article published here a day earlier and musing on the possibility of the crisis yielding to slower fashion and long-lasting designs, which he has long embraced, and to collections aligned with the seasons, which he will endorse by stretching the summer season into September, for a start.

Here, Armani takes the time to respond to questions about a possible post-COVID-19 landscape.

WWD: Do you think that you will also endorse smaller collections and tighter shows?

Giorgio Armani: Yes, I do. There is definitely too much offer versus real need.