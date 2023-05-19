Giorgio Armani to Hold One Night Only Show Event During Venice Film Festival

MILAN – Giorgio Armani is reprising his One Night Only events, planning to stage a fashion show in Venice, coinciding with the 80th edition of the international Film Festival there.

The event is meant to celebrate cinema – a lifelong passion of Armani’s.

An Armani Privé couture show will be held on Sept. 2 at the Arsenale, a storied complex of former shipyards and armories, followed by an evening party. The designer’s couture show will be paraded regularly in Paris in July.

This is a return to Venice for Armani, reaffirming his connection with the film festival, which began in 1990 with the world premiere of the documentary “Made in Milan” directed by Martin Scorsese, in which the designer discussed his creative process, his family and the role of the Italian city in his work. At the time, Armani held a party to honor Scorsese at Ca’ Leone on Giudecca.

Armani has forged a strong link with Hollywood over the years, providing his designs for cult feature films, starting from the 1980 hit “American Gigolo,” and on to “Casino Royale,” or “The Untouchables,” to name a few. He has dressed among some of Hollywood A-listers on countless red carpets, from Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman to Julia Roberts, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren and George Clooney. And the movies in turn have often inspired his fashion collections, as the designer has often admitted his penchant for the production of films from the ‘30s.

The celebration in September also includes the renewed partnership of Armani Beauty as the Main Sponsor of the Festival.

The One Night Only series has so far hit London in 2006; Tokyo in 2007; Beijing in 2012; Rome and New York in 2013; Paris in 2014, and Dubai in 2021.

Armani has always matched the One Night Only events with a special fashion show, exhibition or store opening. For example, in Paris in 2014 he paraded his spring Privé collection at the Palais de Tokyo, which was followed by an exhibition of couture dresses, accessories and jewelry titled “Eccentrico.” In Dubai, the occasion marked the 10th anniversary of his first hotel, located within the Burj Khalifa.

Following on from previous events in Dubai and St. Moritz, One Night Only Venice 2023 has been specifically designed to have minimum environmental impact, in compliance with ISO 20121.

The Armani Group will offset all residual greenhouse gas emissions linked to the event by supporting environmental projects that aim to preserve the ecological equilibrium of the Venetian Lagoon and restore its ecosystem and biodiversity.

In addition, the Group has decided to make a donation to support the non-profit organization “We are here in Venice,” which conducts research aimed at protecting the lagoon.