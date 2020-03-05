MILAN — Giorgio Armani has decided to postpone to November the event scheduled for April 19 and 20 in Dubai due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus, “as a precautionary measure in order to protect all the industry stakeholders, employees and guests who would be involved in the trip,” said company said Thursday morning.

The designer had scheduled the event in Dubai to show his cruise 2021 collection, coinciding with the reopening of the Giorgio Armani boutique at the Dubai Mall and marking the first decade of the Armani Hotel in the city. The event is now set to be held on the occasion of the Expo 2020, scheduled in Dubai from Oct. 20 to April 10, 2021. Due to the timing, it would be too late for a cruise show, but Armani plans to hold a runway show, whose details will be finalized at a later moment.