Giorgio Armani Presents Admiral Yacht

The luxury yacht was conceived with The Italian Sea Group and will be delivered in 2024 but already has a buyer.

Giorgio Armani
The yacht designed by Giorgio Armani with The Italian Sea Group. courtesy of Giorgio Armani

MILAN — Giorgio Armani and The Italian Sea Group will present their 236-foot Admiral motor yacht on Saturday at Marina di Carrara, Italy. 

The project, launched in 2020, was developed by Armani and his team in collaboration with the Admiral Style Centre. The hull is completed but the yacht will be delivered in early 2024 — and it already has a buyer. The yacht is the first of two.

The Italian Sea Group is a global operator in luxury yachting led by Italian entrepreneur Giovanni Costantino and is based in Tuscany’s Marina di Carrara. It operates the Admiral brand, which produces  prestigious yachts; Tecnomar, which focuses on performance and high-tech motorboats; Perini Navi, and Picchiotti.

“The sea and design are two of my greatest passions,” said Armani. “With this new collaboration, I have extended my idea of furnishing and decor to the nautical world, in which — just as in fashion — aesthetics and functionality come together in a natural and elegant style.”

This marks the first time Armani was involved in such a venture, although he did oversee the furnishing and design of his two personal yachts, Mariù and Maìn.

Armani described the new yacht as “a highly stimulating project,” which has allowed him to create customized spaces with Armani/Casa, “like made-to-measure clothing — with the same craftsmanship applied to the choice of materials, details and production.”

The yacht designed by Giorgio Armani with The Italian Sea Group.

The impressive exterior will be marked by large, sharp, geometric volumes balanced with curvier, softer shapes. Thanks to the large, full-height glazed openings, the effect inside is one of being seamlessly immersed in light and the surrounding environment, which can be adjusted thanks to a clever positioning of sliding panels.

The interiors reflect Armani’s sleek aesthetic, with a discreet and sophisticated color palette.

Giovanni Costantino, founder and chief executive officer of The Italian Sea Group, said Armani “is synonymous with timeless elegance and sophistication, and his stylistic vision has also increased our stylistic sensitivity. This new yacht is projected to be positioned as a stylistic benchmark, also given the countless comments and regards we’ve received from various industry players. This therefore confirms our business model, which aims to customize every detail in order to make each of our works absolutely unique, in line with the vision and desire of each owner.”

The deck on the yacht.

Founded in 1966 and acquired by The Italian Sea Group in 2011, Admiral has launched 148 yachts so far.

The Italian Sea Group went public on the Milan Stock Exchange in the summer of 2021 and is active in the construction and refitting of motor yachts and sailing yachts up to 140 meters. Armani has invested in the group, as reported.

In addition to Armani, The Italian Sea Group has partnered with Automobili Lamborghini, for the design and creation of the “Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63,” a limited-edition of high-performance motor yachts.

The yacht’s gym.

Armani Casa was founded in 2000 and has completed interior design projects in cities such as Miami, London, Beijing, Tel Aviv, Manila, Mumbai and Istanbul. Armani/Casa is present in 29 countries worldwide, with 40 points of sale in total.

In December, Etihad Airways revealed that Armani/Casa was designing “The Constellation Collection,” seats and furnishing, cutlery and serving ware, for the airline’s business class.

In 2010, the first Armani Hotel opened in Dubai in the Burj Khalifa tower in a partnership with Emaar Properties, followed in 2011 by the opening of the second hotel in Milan.

The yacht’s deck.
