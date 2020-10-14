Giorgio Armani is headed out to Aspen, Colo., for ski season.

He will open his first Giorgio Armani pop-up in Aspen at 521 East Hyman Avenue, from November until the end of March 2021.

The 3,350-square-foot boutique will span two floors. The space will have a winter-themed decor, featuring light blue and white colors, with walls covered in curtains portraying a mountain motif. The mountain town boutique will be appointed with fixtures that resemble ski lifts and cable cars, which will be a key visual focus throughout the store.

The pop-up will showcase the “world of Armani,” showcasing the brand’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, with a selection of eveningwear and the Neve collection, technical EA7 skiwear, accessories, including the seasonal collection of La Prima bag, high jewelry, made-to-order services, Armani beauty, Armani/Casa accessories and gifts, and a special shearling version of La Prima, available in black and tan.

As reported, Armani opened pop-ups this summer in East Hampton, N.Y., and Forte dei Marmi in Tuscany, as part of a global rollout.

Among the fashion brands with stores in Aspen are Prada, Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Moncler, and Lululemon.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Giorgio Armani on IRL Shows, Documentary on His Career

Giorgio Armani to Open Pop-up in East Hampton

Giorgio Armani Named UNWTO Special Ambassador for Responsible Tourism