Glenfiddich Introduces Limited-edition Capsule

Spirits brands are pulling out all the stops to attract consumers as the winter holiday season begins to kick into gear.

Whether it’s connecting with loved ones around the dinner table or just at a friendly encounter at your local bar, the world is constantly adjusting to post-pandemic life, and Glenfiddich is eager to make some changes. The single malt Scotch whisky maker is launching a collaboration with designers Waraire Boswell and Jack Carlson of Rowing Blazers to reimagine the traditional male work ensemble — the power suit and briefcase — as the “New Standard,” with a line of co-branded luxury sweatsuits, banker bags handcrafted in Connecticut from 18-oz. canvas with a water-resistant finish and a detachable mini bottle bag with drawstring closure, featuring Glenfiddich’s Stag icon ribbon and brass hardware, and a set of embroidered patches.

“When I began the journey to redesign the power suit, I dug deep into the Glenfiddich brand — from its colors, heritage, and continual staying power, which has many synergies with my label,” said Boswell.

His reinterpretation of the power suit resulted in a versatile sweatsuit, inspired by the hues of the “Solera 15 Year Old” bottle, and is offered in a deep purple colorway, with subtle design touches that include the Glenfiddich Stag icon embroidered in black and gold.

The lineup pricing will range from $44 for the patches, to $150 for the duffle and rounding off at $400 for the matching sweatsuit.

Boswell’s co-branded sweatsuit is on sale now at Glenfiddich.com/TheNewStandard as well Carlson’s banker bag (which resembles a classic gym or weekender bag) and kitschy patches, with 100 percent of proceeds of each product sold benefiting GoFundMe.org campaigns that offer relief funds toward small businesses, with the goal of uplifting and funding those focused on entrepreneurial pursuits and who provide alternate perspectives of what it means to be rich.

Glenfiddich x Waraire Boswell sweatsuit KARSTONTANNIS.COM @SKINNYWASHERE

Glenfiddich X Rowing Blazers hand-embroidered patches KARSTONTANNIS.COM @SKINNYWASHERE