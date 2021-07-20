MILAN — Skateboarding is making its debut at the Olympic Games that open in Tokyo on Friday, and the leader of the U.S. National Team will look cooler than ever.

Cory Juneau, one of the most promising talents of the discipline who is ranked third worldwide, will compete wearing a pair of one-of-a kind sneakers created for the occasion by the Italian brand Golden Goose.

This is the first time the brand, which is known for its intentionally distressed luxury sneakers, is partnering with an athlete.

“Cory perfectly embodies and celebrates the values we praise and share: family, passion, authenticity, positivity and success, which are as important at the skate park as in a working environment, and in everyday life. We are beyond thrilled to be able to be by his side, accompanying him through this exceptional step in his career, every athlete’s dream: the Olympic Games,” said Silvio Campara, chief executive officer of Golden Goose, which in February 2020 was acquired by private equity fund Permira for 1.28 billion euros.

“Golden Goose truly believes that people who stand out for their athletic achievements share our same values such as dedication, passion and fairness. From the first minute we saw Cory, we understood he was the perfect fit to represent the brand, not only because Golden Goose has always been inspired and influenced by skate culture, but also for the values he embodies. A lighthearted, humble and hard-working guy ready to take on his biggest challenge,” the CEO added.

As part of the partnership between the brand and the skater, Juneau will be featured in a three-episode series called “From Venice to Venice,” which will document the athlete’s trip from his native California to Tokyo and then finally to Venice, Italy.

“Being part of the Golden Goose family is a dream come true. This is just the beginning of my professional career and I’m extremely lucky to be able work with a team that’s so welcoming, authentic and creative,” said Juneau. “Skateboarding is real, raw and honest, but also has a family vibe, a real sense of belonging. From my first meeting with the Golden family I felt at home. I remember telling myself, ‘this feels right.’”

In the first episode of the series, filmed in Venice, Calif., Juneau is introduced as an example of passion, dedication and love, while in the second chapter, shot in Tokyo, he discusses his expectations and fears with the Olympic Games fast approaching.

The journey will end in Venice, Italy, where Golden Goose was founded. On Sept. 6, to coincide with the Venice Film Festival, Golden Goose, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, in collaboration with Italian cult skateboard brand Bastard, will animate the lagoon with a series of skate performances, featuring Juneau and other personalities from the skate scene.

