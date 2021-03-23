MILAN — Building on its commitment to support and promote gender equality through its Chime for Change campaign launched in 2013 in collaboration with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Salma Hayek Pinault, Gucci released the latest issue of its Chime Zine on Tuesday.

The latest iteration of the project focuses on women-led movements around the world, ranging from Women’s Strike in Poland to the feminist art and comic scene in Italy.

Edited by community organizer and writer Adam Eli and art directed by Italian visual artist MP5, the zine also includes essays, interviews and artwork on topics including the importance of visual symbols in social movements; upholding the tradition of resistance in Egypt for a new generation; how women and marginalized groups powered Nigeria’s #EndSARS movement; the need for global attention to the epidemic of femicide in Turkey; confronting the stigma around sexual violence; and the importance of preserving the history of the radical queer feminist zine culture of the 1990s and 2000s in the digital age.

Limited printed versions of the zine will be available at the Gucci Garden in Florence, the Gucci Wooster Bookstore and Dashwood Books in New York, and within select editions of Mission Magazine’s upcoming spring issue. In addition, a digital version will be available on Gucci Equilibrium, the brand’s platform dedicated to social and environmental impact.

The Chime Zine was first launched in 2019 as part of several projects amplifying the campaign’s efforts in promoting gender equality. Since its foundation, Chime for Change has raised $17.5 million to help support and fund more than 442 projects with 162 nonprofit partners in 89 countries.

In 2020, Chime for Change directly supported nearly 30,000 women and girls through more than 80 grassroots women’s organizations addressing the increase of gender-based violence and discrimination during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, the campaign continued to fund nonprofit partners working with women-led grassroots organizations on the frontlines to protect and uphold the safety, health and human rights of women around the world.

In 2021, the campaign’s grantees will include the Ms. Foundation for Women, mothers2mothers and Artolution.

Chime for Change will also aid Italy-based organizations “D.i.Re” and “Beawarenow,” identifying new interventions and policies to fight gender-based violence locally, and engaging students in the country in an information and awareness campaign to combat gender-based violence through different forms of artistic disciplines and new technologies.

The U.N. Women will also be among the grantees, since Gucci and its parent company Kering joined the Generation Equality Forum, as reported. This is a civil society-centered, global gathering for gender equality convened by U.N. Women and co-hosted by the governments of Mexico and France. Kicking off in Mexico City on March 29 to 31 and culminating in Paris at the end of June, the Forum is designed to accelerate actions and global commitments toward gender equality by 2026.

In particular, Gucci has joined as the private sector leader on the Feminist Movements and Leadership Action Coalition, while Kering is among the private sector leaders in the Gender-Based Violence Action Coalition.

Actions will focus on increasing funding to feminist and women-led organizations; expanding and protecting women’s roles in civic spaces across all domains, including online; and increasing intersectional gender parity in decision-making and leadership in all aspects of public life.