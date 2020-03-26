By  on March 26, 2020

MILAN – Gucci is pledging 2 million euros to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Italian luxury house will make two separate donations to crowdfunding campaigns: 1 million euros will be donated to the Italian Civil Protection Department (Protezione Civile)i in partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo, while the other 1 million euros will be channeled to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the World Health Organization, through a matching campaign with Facebook.

