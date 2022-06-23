Gucci Launches Vault Art Space

As it continues to explore the art world and the metaverse, Gucci has inaugurated Vault Art Space.

Created through a partnership between Gucci and SuperRare, the marketplace for unique curated NFT artworks, the gallery serves as a place to view and collect the visions of contemporary artists.

Unbound by physical walls, the space will present a regular rotation of exhibitions. The debut exhibit, “The Next 100 Years of Gucci,” features a selection of NFT artworks, each a collectible fragment of Gucci’s heritage. It will be showcased and auctioned off directly on Vault’s website, vaultartspace.gucci.com, in three drops, with the first from Thursday to July 1, the second from July 7 to July 15, and the third from July 21 to July 29. All sales will be in ETH.

GG Metal Boot by Aliina Kauranne

“For the house, this is the natural evolution of an approach we have always had under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele. We believe in the cross pollination of the arts to forge meaningful and valuable dialogues between Gucci and the communities we engage with. With this in mind we envisioned Vault, a meeting place above space and time, allowing multiple creative voices to join the conversation. Partnering with SuperRare to showcase and support the experimental work of this multifaceted roster of artists gave us the chance to be consistent with this, while exploring new methods to do so — methods that are themselves portals to the future,” said Nicolas Oudinot, executive vice president of new businesses at Gucci and chief executive officer of Gucci Vault.

Vault was created from Michele’s vision in 2021 and acts as an emissary of Gucci’s presence within the metaverse.

For the first exhibition, Vault has asked 29 handpicked artists to reflect the house’s century of heritage and envision what comes next. Within each work, the codes of Gucci’s past and present become signs of its future.

From cryptoart natives to more traditional creators experimenting with digital art forms and from past Gucci collaborators to emerging talents, the initial slate of artists includes Alanna Vanacore, Alex Trochut, Alexis Christodoulou, Alienqueen, Aliendrope, Aliina Kauranne, anchenillustration, Antoni Tudisco, Darta Katina, Drew Young, Diberkato, eBoy, Ignasi Monreal, Ignorance1, Jordan Schiffer, Kris Andrew Small, Loudsqueak, Merjin Hos & Jurrian Hos, Paulina Almira, Pet Liger, Pindar Van Armand, Sasha Katz, Sam J, Sheidlina, Tim Maxwell, Tyler Spangler, Trs.mnz, Vexx and YeaYeaChloe.

Behind the Waterfall by Darta Katrina

The gallery has put down roots in the crypto art space, reflected by Gucci’s purchase of SuperRare DAO’s native token $RARE, marking the brand’s entrance into the first DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) focused on curation in Web3.

For the launch of “The Next 100 Years of Gucci” in the Vault Art Space, Gucci and SuperRare will host three Twitter Spaces conversations, where artist, philosopher, curator and writer Rowynn Dumont will speak to participating artists about creating and collecting art today. These open conversations will also be recorded and available afterward as episodes on the Gucci podcast on all major podcast streaming platforms. The first conversation will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. CET.

Founded in 2018, more than $300 million worth of NFT artworks have been bought and sold on SuperRare to date, with more than $150 million going directly to artists.

