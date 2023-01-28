×
Gucci Names Sabato De Sarno Creative Director

Joining from Valentino, De Sarno's first collection will bow in Milan in September.

Sabato De Sarno
Sabato De Sarno Riccardo Raspa

MILAN – Mystery solved. On Saturday morning, Kering and Gucci announced that Sabato De Sarno is the Italian brand’s new creative director, succeeding Alessandro Michele who exited last November.

His first show will bow in September during Milan Fashion Week.

De Sarno, who will report to president and CEO Marco Bizzarri, was raised in Naples, began his career at Prada in 2005, moving to Dolce & Gabbana, before joining Valentino in 2009, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, finally being appointed fashion director overseeing both men’s and women’s collections.

“I am delighted that Sabato will join Gucci as the House’s new creative director, one of the most influential roles in the luxury industry,” said Bizzarri. “Having worked with a number of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses, he brings with him a vast and relevant experience. I am certain that through Sabato’s deep understanding and appreciation for Gucci’s unique legacy, he will lead our creative teams with a distinctive vision that will help write this exciting next chapter, reinforcing the House’s fashion authority while capitalizing on its rich heritage.”

François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, said: “One hundred and two years after Guccio Gucci opened his first store in Florence, Gucci remains one of the most iconic, prominent and influential luxury houses in the world. With Sabato De Sarno at the creative helm, we are confident that the House will continue both to influence fashion and culture through highly desirable products and collections, and to bring a singular and contemporary perspective to modern luxury.”

“I am deeply honored to take on the role as Creative Director of Gucci. I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage, that over the years has been able to welcome and cherish values I believe in. I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand,” said De Sarno.

