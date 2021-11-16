Gucci To Show at Milan Fashion Week in February

MILAN — Gucci is making a comeback to Milan Fashion Week.

The company’s president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri announced on Tuesday morning that Gucci will unveil its new collection with a show in Milan in February. The executive spoke from the stage of the 26th Pambianco Fashion Summit, held at Milan’s Bourse.

In addition, during the year, he said that Gucci will also stage two additional runway shows, in late spring and in September.

Gucci’s last show as part of the Milan Fashion Week official schedule dates back to February 2020, when the brand hosted a runway event to present the fall 2020 women’s collection that creative director Alessandro Michele dedicated to the multitiered ritual of designing, making, staging and viewing a fashion show.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, Gucci skipped the spring 2021 men’s shows and presentations in Milan in June and unveiled the “Epilogue” collection, coinciding with a resort 2021 delivery, with a digital showcase in July 2020.

“We have inherited vocabulary terms that were born in other moments. As in rope jumping, we have to learn to avoid tripping over them. I don’t know if we need these words. Cruise, pre-fall are really antique terms, emptied of their significance,” said Michele in May 2020, explaining his decision to shy away from traditional schedules and classifications.

“You know I love looking at the past, but to be productive in the present. These scheduled appointments were not very stimulating in terms of creativity. Now we need a different, more elastic system that fits with the moment. Creativity, like water, always finds the space to run,” he added.

In keeping with this vision, in November 2020, Gucci presented the “Ouverture of Something That Never Ended” co-ed collection, a sort of spring 2021 lineup, with a mini series developed in collaboration with director Gus Van Sant, while the brand celebrated its 100th anniversary last April with the “Aria” men’s and women’s fall 2021 digital showcase.

Earlier this month, the Italian brand returned to the physical runway format with the “Gucci Love Parade” spring 2022 show, hosted on Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard.

