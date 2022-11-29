×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

At Gucci, Personal Vision, Business Opportunities at Crossroads

Business

Black Friday Weekend Gives Retailers Hope, No Guarantees on Days Ahead

Fashion

Couturier Renato Balestra Dies at 98

Gucci Opens Applications for North America Gucci Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholarship Program

The initiative supports talented students and nonprofit organizations that amplify opportunities within diverse communities.

North American Gucci Changemakers opens fourth round of applications.
Gucci has opened applications for North America Gucci Changemakers Impact. Fund and Scholarship Program. courtesy shot.

Gucci has opened applications for the fourth chapter of the Gucci Changemakers North America initiative, entitled “Designing a Future Untold.” That includes the Gucci Changemakers Scholarship Program and Impact Fund, which support talented students and nonprofit organizations that amplify stories and opportunities within diverse communities inspiring solutions for a better future.

On Giving Tuesday, Gucci said it has already invested close to $4.7 million of a multiyear commitment to community funding and scholarship programs. These investments empower diverse young people through education by giving a voice to the next generation and support grassroots organizations that are driving change.

“It is only fitting that we launch the fourth chapter of North America Gucci Changemakers initiative on Giving Tuesday. This is a day in which we all strive to give back to our communities and empower the next generation of Gucci Changemakers to leave their mark of generosity for years to come,” said Antoine Phillips, Gucci’s vice president of brand and culture engagement. “Gucci is committed to bringing more impactful and dynamic social good initiatives to fruition in the weeks, months and years to come. This moment is the start of the next chapter illustrating the optimism, creativity and innovation for the next generation of Gucci Changemakers in arts and culture.”

The Gucci Changemakers Scholarship program has received nearly 4,000 student registrations since 2009, culminating in 56 scholarships to students across North America. These young creatives have gone on to launch and expand their clothing lines, produce and direct award-winning short films, start and expand community nonprofit organizations, and have had their art shown in exhibits and museums worldwide.

Gucci Changemaker scholars Celeste Haselrig, Doreen Pierre, and Gabrielle De Leon.

Through the Gucci Changemakers Impact Fund, Gucci has received more than 2,000 organization registrations since 2019 and awarded 43 grants. The collective impact of these organizations, both in-person and virtually, has touched the lives of more than 550,000 community members across North America. For example, past grantees have launched mental health initiatives for Black women in Chicago, done groundbreaking research to reimagine criminal justice policies in Louisiana, provided economic and health support to LGBTQ communities in Los Angeles, facilitated resources for young creatives to thrive in the arts in Detroit and New York City, and ensured Indigenous and diverse communities in California had economic support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samuel Getachew, writer and spoken word poet.

For the fourth call to action, Gucci has teamed with New York-based director and photographer Bon Duke to create a short film featuring three Gucci Changemakers scholars and talented creatives using their passion for breaking barriers and telling untold stories.

Gucci Changemakers Scholarship Fund will award 12 students a one-year Gucci scholarship for up to $20,000 based on their financial needs. Students with at least two semesters left at the start of the 2023 fall semester at an accredited community college or four-year university, including graduating high schools seniors, are eligible to apply. Students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and diverse students studying fashion, design, art, business, merchandising, law, film, music and other creative or business-oriented programs within the 12 Changemakers focus cities are strongly encouraged to apply.

The Impact Fund will award up to $1 million in grant funding to 12 community-based 501(c)(3) organizations across the select Changemaker cities. The program will fund key social impact areas, including social justice and equity, arts and culture, health equity and wellness, and education. In addition, organizations focusing on reducing gun violence, increasing access to voting, and supporting individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Each awardee will receive a one-year grant for $50,000 beginning in the summer of 2023.

Initial applications are due by 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 3.

ad