Gucci is offering a positive sign of a cultural restart with the unveiling of the exhibition “No Space Just a Place — Eterotopia,” at Seoul’s Daelim Museum. The exhibit is slated to run until July 12.
As reported, the show was expected to run March 12 to June 15, but plans were delayed as the coronavirus pandemic spread globally.
Curated by Myriam Ben Salah, the exhibition stems from Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s musings on society and heterotopy, a combination of the Greek words “etero,” meaning different or other, and “topos,” meaning space. In this context, it posits the idea of an “other space” for thoughts, an alternative place where it’s possible to think about radical ideas, in contrast with dominant narratives. In line with Michele’s exploration of the relationship between genres and gender and self-expression, the exhibition reflects these alternative spaces, where a different, desirable future can be conceived.
To allow the project to be visible internationally, in light of the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 emergency, Gucci has developed a virtual immersive tour via the link nospacejustaplace.gucci.com/en.html#360tour.
“The acknowledgment of the moment of great uncertainty that humanity is currently experiencing now further encourages reflections on alternative modes of being and consuming in relation to one’s environment,” stated the Italian fashion group.
A selection of independent art spaces has been invited to exhibit at the Daelim Museum across its three floors. Audio Visual Pavilion, Boan1942, D/P, Hapjungjigu, OF, Post Territory Ujeongguk, Space Illi, Space One, Tastehouse and White Noise will each present a project conceived by their own teams in dialogue with the curator, including the work of one or several artists that the participants represent or support.
Examples include Hapjungjigu, which presents the work of painter Jun Hyerim who unpacks through her three-dimensional canvases the notion of Arcadia, with its interestingly ambivalent meaning in Korean — standing both for the “ideal land” and the “impossible to realize.”
The Hapjungjigu art space.
LOCCO
In Secret of Longevity, White Noise reflects on how to reinvent an artist’s identity through collaboration by forming constant temporary relationships. For example, artist collective Dans ta chambre and artist Joohye Moon collaborate on an installation based on the interaction between the inside and the outside of a screen, a space of reality and a space of virtuality.
The White Noise art space.
LOCCO
To fuel the debate, the curator asked a selection of local and international artists to exhibit their works, in the form of immersive installations inspired by the near future or by fantastic mythologies. Meriem Bennani, Olivia Erlanger, Cécile B. Evans, Kang Seung Lee and Martine Syms are presenting projects that playfully question the narrow perspectives of normative dominant discourses that fit with Gucci’s eclectic vision. Themes include displacement, biotechnology, queering and hybridization.
For example, Meriem Bennani presents “Party on the Caps” (2018-2019), “a video installation that follows the imaginary inhabitants of CAPS, an island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean where refugees and immigrants ‘illegally’ traversing borders are interned. Bennani imagines new structures of displacement (physical and psychological) imposed on immigrants in the future, creating new communities that exist between geographic endpoints, states of citizenship, ages and genders,” according to the exhibition.
@OliviaCulpo is making face masks for a cause.
The actress and model is launching More Than a Mask, a line of nonsurgical, nonmedical fashion masks made in partnership with Reunited Clothing.
Priced at $20, the masks are available for purchase online at Morethanamask.org, with a portion of the sales going to Feeding America. Every mask bought will allow Feeding America to provide 100 meals to children and families in need through the Feeding America network of food banks.
“More Than a Mask was created first and foremost to make a difference right now given the climate of COVID-19,” Culpo said. “One of the issues that personally felt devastating was the fact that so many are left without food on the table, especially because schools are out and everyone’s finances are compromised. At the same time, I had a feeling that face coverings and masks are going to be a part of the new norm.”
Just two hours after Neiman Marcus filed for Chapter 11, ceo Geoffroy van Raemdonck told WWD that the luxury retailer's "transformation" strategy will continue and has been yielding results.
Talk that Neiman’s would go bankrupt has been around since well before the coronavirus outbreak, making vendors and suppliers jittery. In several cases, they are owed millions of dollars and will not be paid for past orders.
Asked if there is a plan to communicate with designers and brands to encourage their support going forward, van Raemdonck said, “What is very important is that the brands know we have a business that is profitable, and that we will continue to have relationships that are healthy and profitable on both fronts and that now we are going through financial restructuring that gives them protection. We will be spending a lot of time making sure they understand this strengthens our relationship with them and our ability to partner with them.”
When asked if Neiman’s would have gone bankrupt if there was no pandemic, van Raemdonck replied, “This company was on its way to continue to grow profitably. It was really the pandemic that totally changed the outcome. It was really the pandemic and the unprecedented pressure that it has put on everyone that precipitated the bankruptcy. It made it impossible to fund our operations and pay for the debt.”
To some extent, the pandemic has accelerated NMG’s transformation efforts, which in large part center on bolstering the already-sizable digital business. It represents more than one-third of NMG’s $4 billion in revenues. “Over the past five weeks, our sales associates generated $60 million in digital revenues. That’s truly being digital,” van Raemdonck said.
Buyers have had to go back and look at the fall 2020 collections with different eyes.
Retailers are taking into consideration the looming recession and the dramatic lifestyle changes the world was forced into with the spread of the coronavirus.
Among the key fall trends retailers will be standing behind, a dichotomy between minimalism and maximalism is evident. Hsu pointed to the ongoing prominence of the tailoring trend — renewed for fall by way of boxy blazers or dramatic sleeves — and minimalist favorites like leather-on-leather and austere, all-black looks, as well as loungewear in neutral hues and investment pieces like puffer jackets and trenchcoats.
For Mytheresa’s fashion buying director Tiffany Hsu, there’s likely going to be an urge to dress up and celebrate once lockdown measures are lifted, so it’s key to ensure that “there is enough newness in [the retailer’s] party assortment, but overall the scale might weigh in favor of minimalism — just like it did after the economic crash of 2008.”
@therealdvf is among the latest notable personalities to join the “All-In Challenge,” an initiative geared to help those in need of food security.
Supporters can try to land a slew of one-of-a-kind experiences like a walk-on role in a Martin Scorsese movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, or joining the cast of a Cirque du Soleil show.
Von Furstenberg has widened the net with her prize by inviting 10 people to her New York studio to have a conversation and a mentoring session. The designer, in an Instagram post, promised prospective winners that they would also receive a personal styling session downstairs in her Meatpacking District store that will include taking home the dress of their choice.
As of Thursday afternoon, the All-In Challenge had raised more than $33 million since launching April 14. Other style-conscious personalities are offering prizes such as jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, who is offering two diamond necklaces, including one with a good-luck charm.
Neiman Marcus has filed for bankruptcy.
The 113-year-old retailer has filed for Chapter 11 protection, in a sign of more trouble ahead for an industry overwhelmed by the pandemic.
