MILAN — A Gucci collaboration with The North Face is in the works.

The Italian luxury company on Wednesday evening teased the news with a short video posted on Instagram and TikTok showing stunning mountain views and panning to the image of a hand holding a flag in the wind with both the Gucci and The North Face logos. All to the sound of a foghorn.

Asked to comment on the post, WWD received the following statement: “Gucci and The North Face confirm that they will be bringing a collaboration to life in the coming months that celebrates the rich heritage of both brands.”

This would be the first time Gucci has worked on what could be a full-fledged collection with another brand since Alessandro Michele’s arrival as creative director five years ago, although Gucci has teamed for collaborations with the likes of Liberty and Ken Scott, for example.

To be sure, The North Face has been branching out beyond its signature Mountain jacket.

Over the last decade, the Denver-based outerwear label has expanded its reach from serious mountain explorers to fashion connoisseurs via partnerships with brands including Supreme, Junya Watanabe and Sacai. For its return to London Fashion Week, MM6 Maison Margiela in February unveiled a collaboration with The North Face based on its signature Expedition System pieces designed for extreme weather conditions.

Also last February, The North Face, which is controlled by parent company, VF Corp., debuted its first fashion collection, named “The Black Series” and angled toward city life, at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. The collection was designed by an in-house creative studio mixing designers from couture and technical sportswear backgrounds and led by head of global creative Tim Hamilton.

As reported, Gucci is sitting out Milan Fashion Week and Michele has promised a new path for the brand after his Epilogue collection was presented in July, which is expected sometime this fall.

He has decided to trim Gucci’s number of shows to two a year as he challenges the industry’s vocabulary and opts for “bringing oxygen” to his creativity.

Conceiving new names for the collections and inspired by the music world, Michele in July presented what would have traditionally been called a cruise collection and that was dubbed “Epilogue,” worn by people from his office instead of models, a project that included a 12-hour livestream.

Epilogue is the conclusive chapter in Michele’s narrative that began with his fall show presented last February in Milan, which was dedicated to the multitiered ritual of designing, making, staging and viewing a fashion show.