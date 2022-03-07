Gucci to Unveil Generation Equality Capsule, Marks International Women’s Day

MILAN — On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Gucci will release a capsule collection through Chime for Change comprising a T-shirt and a baseball cap and centered around the theme of “Generation Equality.”

“As Gucci begins its second century, our commitment to a world that is more equal and inclusive is growing even stronger,” said Marco Bizzarri, president and chief executive officer of Gucci. “We at Gucci proudly embrace the values and the action plans brought forward by ‘Generation Equality’ to accelerate progress for gender equality. With our campaign Chime for Change, we stand together to support the next generation fighting for freedom, equality and respect.”

In connection with the launch of the capsule collection, Gucci will support a number of feminist organizations, movements and activists that support groups who have been historically marginalized, including though partnerships with Women Enabled International, Global Fund for Women, Young Feminist Europe, OutRightAction International, Asamblea Nacional Política de Mujeres Indígenas and Enlace Continental de Mujeres Indígenas.

These new grants advance Gucci’s five-year commitment to UN Women’s Generation Equality Action Coalitions to apply intersectional approaches, support community-led and trust-based giving focusing on the next generation of activists, and provide direct, flexible funding to feminist movements and leaders around the world.

The “Generation Equality” capsule collection will be available starting March 8 in select Gucci stores in Brazil, China, France, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S., as well as on Gucci’s e-commerce in China, Europe, South Korea, Japan and the U.S.

The collection was developed in collaboration with Italian artist MP5, who has previously collaborated with Gucci and acts as the art director of Chime Zine, Gucci’s serial publication to amplify the global community of voices speaking out for gender equality.

The Generation Equality baseball cap image courtesy of Gucci

Gucci is also launching a special podcast series on the topic of gender equality, addressing inclusive gender justice, youth activism, the intersection of art and activism and more. The first episode will be moderated by Sinéad Burke, founder of Tilting the Lens and member of Gucci’s Global Equity Board. The transcript for each episode will be available on Gucci’s Equilibrium site.

To celebrate International Women’s Day in Japan, Gucci will present a series of special lightings of the Tokyo Tower with a custom augmented reality filter that will be available locally for the community to share messages in support of gender equality and to learn more about Chime for Change.

On March 18, Gucci will convene speakers and special guests for a virtual forum in Tokyo, dedicated to realizing a gender-equal future.

The release of the dedicated capsule collection is part of a series of policy, programmatic, advocacy and financial commitments Gucci made in 2021 as the private sector leader of the Generation Equality Action Coalition on Feminist Movements and Leadership. Among Gucci’s initiatives are public awareness campaign #ActForEqual, which has generated more than 3.1 million euros in pro-bono media placements in its first year, and achieving gender pay parity for equivalent positions within the organization globally by 2025.

Chime for Change was founded by Gucci in 2013 and has so far raised more than $19 million to support projects and advocacy in 89 countries, through the funding of 457 projects with 179 nonprofit partners.