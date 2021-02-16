Haider Ackermann has joined Belgian fashion house Maison Ullens as a creative consultant, and his first collection for the luxury label is to debut for fall 2021.

The Paris-based designer will continue creating his signature collections for women and men, usually a highlight of Paris Fashion Week in the era of physical shows.

According to Maison Ullens, Ackermann is to oversee the design of the collection and image for the house and his arrival “marks a turning point in the 10-year history of the house and an exceptional development.”

Maison Ullens was founded in 2009 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Myriam Ullens and billed as “wearable luxury.”

Originally dubbed Mus and hinged on high-end knitwear, the Maison Ullens collection has expanded into a complete wardrobe “for a refined and demanding customer looking for exclusivity and know-how,” according to the house.

Long a front-row regular at Dior and Chanel, Ullens was inspired to launch a collection when she couldn’t find easy, comfortable and elegant clothes for when she travels, which is often.

In 2010, she launched her first Mus collection at two boutiques she owned — one in Megève, France, the other in Saint-Tropez — and a handful of specialty stores in Europe.

Today, Maison Ullens has an e-shop and boutiques in Paris, New York and Aspen, Colo.

Prices range from about $490 for a turtleneck to $4,290 for a belted coat in nappa leather.

Known primarily for his women’s wear collections — particularly his glamorous dishabille and painterly color sense — the Colombian-born Ackermann trained at Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Art. He served as Berluti’s creative director from 2016 to 2018.

