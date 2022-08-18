Japanese Couturier Hanae Mori Dead at 96

Japanese couturier Hanae Mori, who built a multimillion-dollar fashion business and was the first female Asian designer to join the ranks of haute couture in Paris, died in Tokyo on August 11 at age 96.

Her death was revealed on Thursday by Japanese broadcaster NHK. Plans for a memorial service could not immediately be learned.

Mori founded her brand in 1951 in Tokyo and began showing couture in Paris two decades later, becoming the first female Asian designer to join the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture.

Her work became synonymous with upscale subtle designs that blended traditional Japanese fabrics with Western-style clothing, attracting a conservative client base spanning from ambassadors’ wives to Japan’s Empress Masako, then the crown princess.

The butterfly became the symbol of the house, garnering her the nickname “Madame Butterfly” in Western media.

At its height, the Hanae Mori brand spanned couture, with a studio in Paris; ready-to-wear for women, men and children; accessories, eyewear and home furnishings.

She also launched a perfume line in the U.S. in 1996 through International Cosmetics & Perfumes Inc., which held the worldwide license to her scents.

The Mori family has held the publishing license for WWD Japan.

Mori remained a mainstay on the Paris couture calendar until 2004, when she retreated from the scene after staging a final show, with one of her granddaughters taking to the runway.

Born Hanae Fujii in 1926 in southwest Japan, Mori studied literature in Tokyo before veering toward dressmaking after her 1947 marriage to Ken Mori, a textile executive who later became chairman of her eponymous fashion group.

They had two sons, Akira and Kei, who would join the family business and leading the business in Tokyo and Paris respectively. The elder Ken Mori died in 1996, aged 84.

In 2002, Mori’s rtw and accessories business was purchased by Mitsui & Co. Ltd., the Japanese firm that then distributed brands such as Burberry, Etro and Versace in Japan, according to WWD.