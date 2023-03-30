Hanky Panky Enters Swim Category

Hanky Panky, the premium underwear and lingerie brand, is entering the swimwear category this spring with its first collection.

The debut collection is comprised of six pieces that include two one-pieces, a bikini top and three bikini bottoms. The materials consist of 100 percent recycled nylon that has four-way stretch.

The fabrics also feature Aqua Resist water resistant properties, Solar Guard 50+ to absorb UVB rays, and Dura Color to protect color from fading over time.

Some one-pieces from Hanky Panky Swim.

The collection will be sold at Hanky Panky’s two retail stores and hankypanky.com.

Made in Colombia, the line is inspired by garden parties and summer meadows. The initial collection will be available in Moon Crystal (lavender), black and Botanical Treasures (a tropical pink floral). Retail prices range from $68 to $130, and the sizes span XS to XL.

Additional colorways, including Electric Rose (a bright Millennial pink) and Watercolored (a bright pink watercolor) will be added later in the season. New silhouettes will be added next year.

The double fabric is nontransparent (even when wet) and provides better support with a structured design. The ruching also allows the wearer to personalize to their individual silhouette and fit, while the adjustable elements can be tailored to how one moves.

According to chief executive officer Brenda Berger, Hanky Panky has been able to build brand awareness because it was able to put its underwear in ready-to-wear stores. She said the brand became very much associated with denim because their thongs were good to wear with low-rise jeans.

Asked why now was the right time to launch swimwear, Berger explained it was a long time in the making and they’ve spent 35 years building trust with the customer. “Swimwear is often considered a natural extension of intimate apparel. We knew it was something our customers wanted, but we had to get it right.”

She said they spent a lot of time doing fit, and translating what they’re good at, which is flattering fit and comfort. Their tag line is “Feel how comfortable sexy can be.” She said they took all the components — fit, fabric, ethical sourcing and eco-friendly production — and put that product into the world.

The bottoms feature a thong bottom, which they’re known for, the v-silhouette, and a full coverage bikini bottom. The bra top is a classic triangle bikini top with ruffles underneath. Berger is also offering a one-piece that’s ruched and a wrap one-piece swimsuit.

“This swimwear is really flattering. We feel that going to the pool or to the beach, you can feel vulnerable. You really need to feel supported, that it’s going to stay in place and it’s going to move with your body. You get out of the water, and it won’t be sell-through,” Berger said.

She said they worked closely with their in-house designers and their partners in Colombia to develop the swimwear.

Asked whom she envisions as their customer for this collection, Berger said, “Our core customer is between 25 and 45, but this is a collection for all women.” She declined to give a first-year sales projection.

According to sources, Hanky Panky generates more than $50 million in volume.

Berger said they are offering a gift-with-purchase scrunchie ($12 retail value) made out of leftover swimsuit fabric. They are made by a student in their manufacturing partner’s training program, which promotes education, training and skill development for women, while paying them to learn a trade.

Asked if there any new categories Hanky Panky is considering, Berger said they’re taking it slowly. She said they did Hanky Panky sleepwear for holiday 2022 and will continue that.