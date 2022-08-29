Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Show Will Introduce the Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH

Harlem’s Fashion Row will host its 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards on Sept. 6 in partnership with LVMH in North America.

With this year’s theme, “Future’s Past,” the event at a private location will showcase fashion’s future and aims to support further progress for diversity, equality and inclusion in the fashion world.

In addition, HFR will introduce an award in honor of the late Virgil Abloh, which will be given by his wife, Shannon Abloh. The award will recognize individuals who embody Abloh’s spirit, brilliance and vision through contributions to culture, community and innovation, according to HFR. Abloh, the former artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and founder of Off-White, died Nov. 21, 2021.

This year’s award winners are actress, writer and producer Issa Rae, who will receive the inaugural Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH; Sergio Hudson, who will receive Designer of the Year; Robin Givhan, senior critic at large for The Washington Post, who will receive Editor of the Year; Ade Samuel, Stylist of the Year, and Janet Jackson, who will receive Icon of the Year.

Brandice Daniel, chief executive officer and founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row, said, “African Americans have a rich history in fashion, although much of their contributions have been buried or unrecognized in history. However, HFR would not exist without the work of Black designers like Lois Alexander Lane, who created the Harlem Institute of Fashion and the Black Fashion Museum. We also would not exist without the work of other sartorial pioneers like Anne Lowe, Elizabeth Keckley and Eunice Johnson. We are moving into the future by reaching back to understand, honor and pull strength from our past.”

Through an ongoing partnership with HFR, LMVH continues its commitment to work toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive fashion industry. Several brands from the LVMH portfolio will help celebrate the next generation of diverse fashion talent by supporting aspects of the Fashion Show & Style Awards. For example, Sephora will provide runway hair products from Black-owned brands that are part of the 15 Percent Pledge program created by Aurora James; Dior Beauty will sponsor all the skin care, makeup and artistry teams; Tiffany & Co. will present gifts to Style Award honorees and designers during the event, and Moët Hennessy USA will provide drinks for cocktail hour.

“As LVMH looks to the future of our group and maisons through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion, we are thrilled to partner with Harlem’s Fashion Row on their 15th anniversary celebration, and to cast a spotlight on the cultural richness and creativity of the Harlem community,” said Anish Melwani, chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc. “The success of LVMH’s maisons stems from their ability to reveal creative talents from across the world, and we are excited to support the New York Fashion Week debut of three talented BIPOC designers from our neighboring community of Harlem.”

The three Black, Indigenous and people of color designers who will showcase their latest collections in the show will be Clarence Ruth and his brand Cotte D’Armes, who will show menswear; Johnathon Hayden, whose brand Deux Ex Machina will show sustainable womenswear, and Nicole Benefield, whose namesake label will show womenswear.