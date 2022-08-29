×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

New CEOs Are Steering Revered Italian Brands

Business

What to Watch: Will the Rich Carry the Consumer Economy?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: IMG Unveils Programming for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Show Will Introduce the Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH

Hosted in partnership with LVMH, the event will be held Sept. 6.

Anish Melwani, chairman and ceo of
Anish Melwani, chairman and ceo of LVMH North America, Gena Smith, chief human resources officer, LVMH North America, Brandice Daniel, ceo of Harlem's Fashion Row, and Corey Smith, head of diversity and inclusion, LVMH North America. courtesy

Harlem’s Fashion Row will host its 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards on Sept. 6 in partnership with LVMH in North America.

With this year’s theme, “Future’s Past,” the event at a private location will showcase fashion’s future and aims to support further progress for diversity, equality and inclusion in the fashion world.

In addition, HFR will introduce an award in honor of the late Virgil Abloh, which will be given by his wife, Shannon Abloh. The award will recognize individuals who embody Abloh’s spirit, brilliance and vision through contributions to culture, community and innovation, according to HFR. Abloh, the former artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and founder of Off-White, died Nov. 21, 2021.

Related Galleries

This year’s award winners are actress, writer and producer Issa Rae, who will receive the inaugural Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH; Sergio Hudson, who will receive Designer of the Year; Robin Givhan, senior critic at large for The Washington Post, who will receive Editor of the Year; Ade Samuel, Stylist of the Year, and Janet Jackson, who will receive Icon of the Year.

Brandice Daniel, chief executive officer and founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row, said, “African Americans have a rich history in fashion, although much of their contributions have been buried or unrecognized in history. However, HFR would not exist without the work of Black designers like Lois Alexander Lane, who created the Harlem Institute of Fashion and the Black Fashion Museum. We also would not exist without the work of other sartorial pioneers like Anne Lowe, Elizabeth Keckley and Eunice Johnson. We are moving into the future by reaching back to understand, honor and pull strength from our past.”

Through an ongoing partnership with HFR, LMVH continues its commitment to work toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive fashion industry. Several brands from the LVMH portfolio will help celebrate the next generation of diverse fashion talent by supporting aspects of the Fashion Show & Style Awards. For example, Sephora will provide runway hair products from Black-owned brands that are part of the 15 Percent Pledge program created by Aurora James; Dior Beauty will sponsor all the skin care, makeup and artistry teams; Tiffany & Co. will present gifts to Style Award honorees and designers during the event, and Moët Hennessy USA will provide drinks for cocktail hour.

“As LVMH looks to the future of our group and maisons through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion, we are thrilled to partner with Harlem’s Fashion Row on their 15th anniversary celebration, and to cast a spotlight on the cultural richness and creativity of the Harlem community,” said Anish Melwani, chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc. “The success of LVMH’s maisons stems from their ability to reveal creative talents from across the world, and we are excited to support the New York Fashion Week debut of three talented BIPOC designers from our neighboring community of Harlem.”

The three Black, Indigenous and people of color designers who will showcase their latest collections in the show will be Clarence Ruth and his brand Cotte D’Armes, who will show menswear; Johnathon Hayden, whose brand Deux Ex Machina will show sustainable womenswear, and Nicole Benefield, whose namesake label will show womenswear.

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Hot Summer Bags

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Harlem's Fashion Row Will Introduce Virgil

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad