×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

Harris Reed Is Nina Ricci’s New Creative Director

Known for his gender-fluid demi-couture, Reed says he's "excited to challenge the landscape of what femininity means."

Harris Reed X Nina Ricci
Harris Reed Hannah Moon

Get ready for “magnified femininity” at Nina Ricci, brought to you by its new creative director Harris Reed.

The French fashion house, controlled by Spanish group Puig, has selected the buzzy British American talent to write its next chapter.

Reed, 26, becomes the youngest designer to take the creative helm of Nina Ricci, founded in 1932, and the second to carry the torch for gender-fluid fashions.

Described by Ricci as “bold, daring and explosive,” the designer is expected to unveil his first Ricci collection early next year and “bring up new perspectives on the archives and lifelong craftsmanship of the house.”

Related Galleries

Since graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2020 Reed has quickly gained a reputation for decadent designs — and theatrical fashion happenings with elaborate sets and live performances by the likes of Sam Smith and Adam Lambert.

His sophisticated, larger-than-life outfits have been donned by the likes of Iman, Emma Watson, Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and Lil Nas X.

On Tuesday, Launchmetrics released data showing that the dramatic feathered Harris Reed look that Lil Nas X wore to the recent MTV VMAs generated $3.3 million in media impact value.

In a statement, London-based Reed said he is “honored” to join Nina Ricci “with its treasure chest full of glamour, history and power ready to be explored.

“I am truly excited to challenge the landscape of what femininity means across fashion and beauty in such an iconic house,” he added.

A Harris Reed look from his spring 2023 signature collection. Courtesy of Marc Hibbert/Harris

The Paris house has been without an artistic director following the exit last January of Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, the design duo behind the Botter label. Winner of the 2022 ANDAM Fashion Award, Botter is known for gender-fluid clothing rooted in Caribbean culture.

It’s now all change at Nina Ricci, which earlier this year welcomed a new general director, too.

WWD was the first to report on May 16 that Edwin Bodson, previously global commercial director at JW Anderson in London, was joining the fashion and beauty brand. Bodson succeeded Charlotte Tasset, who exited Nina Ricci a year ago.

“As a gender-fluid designer rejecting norms in a quest for freedom, Harris’ singular vision of magnified femininity will span across Nina Ricci,” Bodson commented.

Famous mostly for its fragrances. Nina Ricci has seen an array of fashion designers come and go in recent years, including Guillaume Henry, Peter Copping, Nathalie Gervais, Massimo Giussani, James Aguiar, Lars Nilsson and Olivier Theyskens.

The house said it “cherishes the freedom to invite talented voices to co-create ‘l’air du temps’ — the French term for “the spirit of the times” — and also the name of Nina Ricci’s most famous and iconic fragrance, its swirled bottle topped with two doves.

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Hot Summer Bags

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Harris Reed Is Named Nina Ricci's

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad