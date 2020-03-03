Herbert Kasper, the American designer known as Kasper who designed classic dresses and sportswear for women, died Sunday after a long illness. He was 93.

Born Dec. 12, 1926, in New York City, Kasper studied English and advertising at New York University and left to serve in the U.S. Army. After World War II, he enrolled at the Parsons School of Design, and then went to Paris to study at L’Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne and develop his design skills. While in Paris, he held posts at Jacques Fath, Christian Dior and Marcel Rochas.