×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Is Returning to the Paris Runway

Business

For Digital Fashion, Does FTX’s Demise Actually Matter?

Business

Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

Heron Preston to Show at New York Fashion Week

The buzzy designer has been showing his collection in Paris since 2017 but has always been inspired by New York City.

Heron Preston
Heron Preston Jason Leiva

New York City has always played an integral role in Heron Preston’s life and design ethos — he attended Parsons School of Design and his NYC Department of Sanitation collaboration helped put him on the map. But even though he’s lived in the city for nearly 20 years, he’s never held a true fashion show there before.

That’s about to change.

Next month, Preston will showcase his fall 2023 collection on the catwalk during New York Fashion Week for the first time.

Although he held a presentation in New York City for the Department of Sanitation collection in 2016, like many American designers he made the decision to jump the pond and show in Paris starting in 2017.

Related Galleries

“It was a gradual build that ended up as a runway show,” he said. Initially, he presented his line on models in a showroom but moved to more elaborate presentations, such as one held in a woodworking factory, before moving to a “proper runway show.”

Now it’s time to return home. “I live in New York City and the city was just calling me — and I didn’t want to travel,” Preston said with a laugh.

So instead of showing in Europe, he decided to immerse himself in his hometown, which he finds “full of inspiration” and the place that has defined his “personal journey” as a designer.

In addition, Preston has a huge fan base of friends and family in New York who have only been able to see his shows on their computer screens. “Now is the time to bring the energy back to New York and celebrate with them here.”

For the upcoming show, the designer said to expect plenty of New York references, including the archetypes such as workwear that the brand has become known for. “I look at the city as a uniform and the people there as a student body,” Preston said. “So you will see pieces in the collection that feel very New York.”

The line will also feature HPNY graphics and logo that are “reflective of the city. I really want to push the idea of a uniform and the new youth expression.”

Preston said that he will introduce a new version of his popular 3D-printed sneaker that he created with the German company Zellerfeld, as well as looks “inspired by found objects” with Americana references such as varsity jackets and patchwork denim. There will also be some items that feature heavy chainmail and he said he will “continue the underwear story as well.”

By showing in New York, Preston is bucking the trend of other American designers such as Emily Bode and John Elliott who have eschewed the States in favor of Paris. Not surprisingly, he’s being welcomed with open arms by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

“The CFDA is delighted to welcome Heron Preston to the official NYFW schedule, an addition which reflects the growing importance of New York as a global center for creativity and commerce,” said Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of CFDA. “Heron’s homegrown talent has been showcased at international stages, and we are excited to have him here and form part of the collective strength of the American collections next month.” 

Preston wouldn’t say whether he’ll continue to show in New York in the future, however. “I can’t confirm whether this is a one-off or long-term, but I’m excited to see how New York will respond.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Hot Summer Bags

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Heron Preston to Hold Runway Show at New York Fashion Week

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad