Heron Preston to Show at New York Fashion Week

New York City has always played an integral role in Heron Preston’s life and design ethos — he attended Parsons School of Design and his NYC Department of Sanitation collaboration helped put him on the map. But even though he’s lived in the city for nearly 20 years, he’s never held a true fashion show there before.

That’s about to change.

Next month, Preston will showcase his fall 2023 collection on the catwalk during New York Fashion Week for the first time.

Although he held a presentation in New York City for the Department of Sanitation collection in 2016, like many American designers he made the decision to jump the pond and show in Paris starting in 2017.

“It was a gradual build that ended up as a runway show,” he said. Initially, he presented his line on models in a showroom but moved to more elaborate presentations, such as one held in a woodworking factory, before moving to a “proper runway show.”

Now it’s time to return home. “I live in New York City and the city was just calling me — and I didn’t want to travel,” Preston said with a laugh.

So instead of showing in Europe, he decided to immerse himself in his hometown, which he finds “full of inspiration” and the place that has defined his “personal journey” as a designer.

In addition, Preston has a huge fan base of friends and family in New York who have only been able to see his shows on their computer screens. “Now is the time to bring the energy back to New York and celebrate with them here.”

For the upcoming show, the designer said to expect plenty of New York references, including the archetypes such as workwear that the brand has become known for. “I look at the city as a uniform and the people there as a student body,” Preston said. “So you will see pieces in the collection that feel very New York.”

The line will also feature HPNY graphics and logo that are “reflective of the city. I really want to push the idea of a uniform and the new youth expression.”

Preston said that he will introduce a new version of his popular 3D-printed sneaker that he created with the German company Zellerfeld, as well as looks “inspired by found objects” with Americana references such as varsity jackets and patchwork denim. There will also be some items that feature heavy chainmail and he said he will “continue the underwear story as well.”

By showing in New York, Preston is bucking the trend of other American designers such as Emily Bode and John Elliott who have eschewed the States in favor of Paris. Not surprisingly, he’s being welcomed with open arms by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

“The CFDA is delighted to welcome Heron Preston to the official NYFW schedule, an addition which reflects the growing importance of New York as a global center for creativity and commerce,” said Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of CFDA. “Heron’s homegrown talent has been showcased at international stages, and we are excited to have him here and form part of the collective strength of the American collections next month.”

Preston wouldn’t say whether he’ll continue to show in New York in the future, however. “I can’t confirm whether this is a one-off or long-term, but I’m excited to see how New York will respond.”