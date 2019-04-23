Is fashion the next big oil? In honor of Earth Day, WWD Executive Editor @boothmoore examines the impact of fashion on the environment. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Last week, Extinction Rebellion, the activist group that has shut bridges and poured buckets of fake blood outside Downing Street, parked a giant pink boat in London’s Oxford Circus blocking the flow of commerce in one of most heavily trafficked shopping areas in the world. ⁣ ⁣ Meanwhile, it seems everyone is jumping on the green bandwagon for Earth Day. There is the new lingerie brand made of recycled bottles; a fledgling business that donates 10 trees for every item of clothing sold; new, 100 percent recyclable surf trunks, and on and on. While I’m sure many of these brands and entrepreneurs are well-intended, do we really need any of it or do we just need less of what we already have?⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Maybe we can start by simply saying no once in a while, no to buying more and no to making more. Because at the end of the day, it’s all just stuff, even when it’s glorious, gorgeous fashion. But there is only one big blue marble we call home. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio to read the full report. ⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ .⁣⁣ #wwdfashion⁣⁣ #earthday⁣⁣ #sustainability ⁣