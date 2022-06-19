×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Versace Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Armani/Silos Stages Exhibition with Magnum Photos

Fashion

Fendi Men’s Spring 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Gender-Inclusive Label Ponder.er Scores Yu Prize Top Award

Derek Cheng and Alex Po walk away with a one million renminbi cash prize, plus a collaboration opportunity with Li-Ning, a showroom slot in Paris, retailing at Harrods, and mentorship from OTB.

Derek Cheng and Alex Po, founders
Derek Cheng and Alex Po, founders of Ponder.er with Wendy Yu Courtesy

LONDON – Ponder.er, the Hong Kong-based gender-inclusive label founded by Derek Cheng and Alex Po, has been named the winner of this year’s Yu Prize top honor, the Li-Ning Grand Award.

The duo beat nine other contestants, who were judged based on the two looks each created for the final, to walk away with a one million renminbi, or $149,000, cash prize, plus a collaboration opportunity with Li-Ning, a slot to showcase at the Sphere showroom in Paris for two seasons, a 12-month mentorship program with OTB Group, retailing at Harrods and promotional support on China’s social commerce platform Xiaohongshu.

In an interview with WWD, the duo said they would invest the prize money in e-commerce, as well as expand into international markets, especially Europe.

“Our first collection was launched in January 2020 during Paris fashion week, right before COVID-19 hit. With traveling limitations and cancellations we haven’t been able to showcase our collection to the international market physically,” Po said.

Related Galleries

Chang added that the brand, in the near term, is “seeking a sustainable collaboration in using deadstock fabrics from factories or brands to do hand-crochet pieces.”

The two first met and later became roommates when studying fashion design at London’s Central Saint Martins. Po later obtained a master’s degree from the Royal College of Art, specializing in men’s knitwear. The two launched Ponder.er in 2019 with the intention of challenging gender stereotypes and raising questions against social norms.

Two looks from Ponder.er's fall 2022 collection.
Two looks from Ponder.er’s fall 2022 collection. Courtesy

Ye Feng, group vice president at Li-Ning, said the brand “represents a fresh perspective in combining art, craftsmanship, and characteristics of Chinese culture.”

“The designers showed their ability to balance creativity and commerciality, which we know will appeal to our customers when launching our collaboration,” he added.

Michael Ward, managing director of Harrods, said Ponder.er stood out this year because the brand has “an incredibly strong sense of identity, and their DNA was clear throughout their presentations.”

“Their collection demonstrated a seamless and evident journey from the brief’s inspiration to the end product all while keeping their customer at the center of their designs,” added Ward.

The winners of the second edition of the Yu Prize, founded by entrepreneur Wendy Yu, were revealed during a virtual ceremony on the last day of Shanghai Fashion Week’s three-day digital showcase.

Besides handing out the top award, Yuchen Han of AlienAnt scored the Rising Voices Award in partnership with Ugg. He will receive a 100,000 renminbi cash prize and a collaboration deal with the Australian footwear label.

Olivier Lorans, vice president and general manager of Deckers China, said the companyh was impressed with the Fashion Institute of Technology graduate’s futuristic imagination positive energy, and dynamic designs.

Louis Shengtao Chen, Private Policy, Ruohan, Victor Wong, and Yirantian all bagged the Creative Impact Award in partnership with Yumee. Each one of them will receive a 50,000 renminbi cash prize.

Left: Yuchen Han of AlienAnt, Louis Shengtao. Middle: Derek Cheng and Alex Po of Ponder.er. Right: Yitantian, Siying Qiu and Haoran Li of Private Policy, Ruohan, and Victor Wong.
Left: Yuchen Han of AlienAnt, Louis Shengtao. Middle: Derek Cheng and Alex Po of Ponder.er. Right: Yitantian, Siying Qiu and Haoran Li of Private Policy, Ruohan, and Victor Wong. Courtesy

Yu said this year’s winners represent a collective power and the best of China’s rising talents.

“I’m inspired by their creativity, passion for innovation, and sustainability. From one of last year’s semi-finalists to this year’s grand award winner, Ponder.er has successfully managed to go deeper to refine their wonderful and unique vision and cultural narrative, whilst translating it also in business terms.

“I was also very impressed by Louis Shengtao Chen’s avant-garde romanticism, Ruohan’s effortlessly chic contemporary minimalism, Private Policy’s unique interpretation of inclusivity, youth culture and sustainability, Victor Wong’s out-the-box thinking and futuristic designs, and lastly Yirantian Guo’s integration of Chinese cultural heritage with her modern aesthetic,” she continued.

“I hope that the Yu Prize serves as a form of validation for our winners in helping to build their international profiles and grow their influence globally,” she added.

This year’s winners were chosen from a panel of judges including Yu; fashion designers Iris van Herpen and Mary Katrantzou; Shanghai Fashion Week’s Lu Xiaolei; Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode’s executive president Pascal Morand; OTB Group president Renzo Rosso; Vogue’s Sara Sozzani Maino and Sarah Mower; Harrods’ Ward; Labelhood founder Tasha Liu; Huasheng Media founder Xuan Feng, and former Elle China editor in chief Xiao Xue.

A reception for the finalists will be held later this year in The Harrods Residence if COVID-19 rules permit, and all winners will receive mentorship from OTB.

Related:

10 Chinese Brands Shortlisted for Yu Prize 2022 Edition Final

Chen Peng Takes Yu Prize’s Top Award

China’s Retail Sales Contract, but Demand for Luxury Is Back

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Hot Summer Bags

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ponder.er from Hong Kong Wins Yu

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad