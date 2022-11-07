House of Slay to Receive CFDA’s Positive Social Influence Award

Fashion designers Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim and Laura Kim, influencer Tina Leung and restauranteur Ezra J. Williams came together in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, forming House of Slay as a community and movement to combat racial discrimination.

In the last year, House of Slay has worked to support the Asian American Pacific Islander community through several initiatives, including a partnership with the AAPI Victory Fund, which works to mobilize and support AAPI voters, and the creation of a comic book where all five founders were turned into superheroes to offer an inclusive and diverse medium for the AAPI community.

“At House of Slay, we built this house on community and inclusion and made these foundations our central focus,” the founders said in a joint statement. “Our largest achievements this year were born from inclusion, community, food, sports, youth and ultimately change. Earlier this year, House of Slay with Brooklyn Nets and Nets Unite teamed up to celebrate the AAPI community and cohosted the first-ever inaugural Brooklyn Nets AAPI Heritage Game and AAPI Night Market. We continued our partnership with Brooklyn Nets and together with Thrive Collective created a mural at PS 220 in Sunset Park. The concept was ‘what would be your superpower,’ the result — students finding their voice, bringing together a shared vision and community power.”

For all these efforts and more, the CFDA is recognizing the House of Slay — Gurung, Kim, Phillip, Leung and William — with its Positive Social Influence Award.