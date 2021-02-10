IMG has released the final schedule of events and programming for New York Fashion Week: The Shows, the official central hub of NYFW. The event takes place Feb. 14 to 18.

NYFW: The Shows is produced by IMG Focus live at Spring Studios and virtually at NYFW.com.

The lineup includes livestream fashion shows, presentations, virtual content and cultural programming. Through its continued partnership with the Black in Fashion Council, IMG will expand its support of Black fashion talent through programming and showrooms in both New York and Los Angeles this season, as reported in WWD Tuesday.

IMG has 107 designers from 14 countries participating.

Among first-time participants are Aarmy, Chaance (a South Korean streetwear line by Spyder), Colin Locascio, Frederick Anderson, Loring New York, Maison Asia (a faux-fur label by Gilles Mendel’s daughter Chloe Mendel), Maison Kitsuné, Marrisa Wilson, Nicole Benefield Portfolio, PizzaSlime, Sincerely Ria (by Mariama Diallo), Studio Amelia, Theo, Tombogo and Victor de Souza.

Returning designers taking part in some form include Jason Wu, Veronica Beard, Alice + Olivia, Markarian, Tadashi Shoji, Badgley Mischka, Anna Sui, Monse, Adeam, Victor Glemaud, Rodarte, Anna Sui, Tanya Taylor, Anne Klein, Dennis Basso, Cinq à Sept, Jonathan Simkhai, Bibhu Mohapatra, Nicole Miller, Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Cowan. Many of them are also on the CFDA’s “American Collections” schedule.

Wu and Minkoff are the only live events with socially distanced audiences, as well as the Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showrooms, which are by appointment.

This season, IMG will launch The Drops, offering daily limited-edition product drops with accompanying digital content from brands including Jason Wu, Radarte x Virgil Normal, Prabal Gurung, LaQuan Smith and Aarmy, available to view exclusively on NYFW.com

Returning this season is IMG’s ongoing NYFW:BTS series. Among the special events are:

• Well Suited: NYFW: The Shows will launch a podcast hosted by fashion sisters Harper’s Bazaar digital director Nikki Ogunnaike and journalist Lola Ogunnaike. The podcast’s guests will include playwright Jeremy O’Harris; entrepreneur, lawyer and author Meena Harris; actor Cynthia Erivo, and chess champion and comedian Elsa Majimbo.

• NYFW: In Session: IMG’s new series of courses will feature a three-part beauty series with artist Karan Franjola for Jason Wu with Jason Wu Beauty, The Wall Group artist Romy Soleimani for Ulla Johnson with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, and The Wall Group artist Jezz Hill with TooD Beauty.

• Aarmy Bootcamp and Aarmy Inspiration Practices: Aarmy cofounder Akin Akman will begin NYFW with a virtual bootcamp on Feb. 14, while cofounder Angela Manuel-Davis and The Wall Group stylist Karla Welch will close the season with a mental health conditioning session on Feb. 18.

• Maison Kitsune spring 2021: The company will stream a fashion week set with IMG model and DJ Mona Matsuoka.

NYFW: The Talks will feature a series of including Proenza Schouler, LaQuan Smith, Prabal Gurung and Rodarte, plus guests such as artist Kehinde Wiley, as well as Charlie Staunton and Shirley Kurata, founders of Virgil Normal.

On Feb. 15, Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill and designer Sergio Hudson will talk about the biggest moments of Inauguration Day in a conversation with journalist Tamron Hall. In addition, there will be a conversation Feb. 18 about the Beauty of Inclusivity, presented by fashion director Rajni Jacques alongside Oui the People founder Karen Young and designer, model and activist Mariama Diallo moderated by Visa’s senior vice president, head of North America marketing Mary Ann Reilly about supporting the Black, women-owned, small business community and recognizing diversity and inclusion in the beauty space.

There will also be a Black in Fashion Council Town Hall, where Lindsay Peoples Wagner, editor in chief of The Cut, and Sandrine Charles, cofounder of Black in Fashion Council, will lead a series of three town halls introducing to the NYFW community the season’s participating designers from both the New York and Los Angeles Black in Fashion Council Discover Showrooms.

NYFW: The Shows will feature Lizzy Savage as its artist in residence for the season. Savage’s hand-placed @heartsny street art will decorate the exterior of Spring Studios.

As reported, IMG will bring its editorial content to the TikTok community as the official editorial partner of TikTok Fashion Month. TikTok will feature live and taped content from across the IMG network distributed through its TikTok channels, @FashionWeek, @NYFW and @Made throughout the month of fall 2021 global fashion week.

NYFW: The Shows is presented by lead partners BMW of North America, Visa, TRESemmé and Perrier, with special projects partners The Coca-Cola Co., Ziploc Brand and TikTok, and official media partner E!.

